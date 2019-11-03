Global site navigation

Current ministers in Ghana: List of the names and positions of leaders in Ghana 2022/2023
Current ministers in Ghana: List of the names and positions of leaders in Ghana 2022/2023

by  Venic Mwendwa Cyprine Apindi

Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana states that a sitting president should appoint ministers to head various ministries. The sitting president chooses at least ten ministers. Most of the current ministers in Ghana were appointed in 2017 when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office.

In 2017, Ghana elected Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as its fifth president. President Akufo-Addo appointed ministers who steer various ministries. His appointees were sworn into office after going through parliamentary vetting.

Current ministers in Ghana in 2022/2023

The Ghanaian cabinet comprises the president, vice president, and ministers of state. It helps the president in determining the general policies of the government.

It is crucial for Ghanaians to keep up with the current trends and issues affecting their country, including the names of ministers in Ghana.

Who are the current ministers in Ghana? (Cabinet ministers)

In 2017, the president issued a list of 19 ministers of state. In mid-2021, he revised the list. A look at the ministries in the country in 2022 and the political leaders who steer them shows some changes from the list in 2021.

Check out a list of the cabinet ministries in Ghana in 2022 and the names of the politicians who steer them below.

MinistryMinister
Ministry of FinanceKenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Ministry of Trade and IndustryAlan John Kwadwo Kyerematen
Ministry of DefenceDominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul
Ministry of The InteriorAmbrose Dery
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional IntegrationShirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Office of Attorney General and Ministry of JusticeGodfred Yeboah Dame
Ministry of Food and AgricultureOwusu Afriyie Akoto
Ministry of EnergyMatthew Opoku Prempeh
Ministry of EducationYaw Osei Adutwum
Ministry of HealthKwaku Agyemang-Manu
Ministry of Parliamentary AffairsOsei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural DevelopmentDaniel Botwe
Ministry of Lands and Natural ResourcesSamuel Abu Jinapor
Ministry of Sanitation and Water ResourcesCecilia Abena Dapaah
Ministry of Railways DevelopmentJohn-Peter Amewu
Minister of Employment and Labour RelationsIgnatius Baffour-Awuah
Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture DevelopmentMavis Hawa Koomson
Ministry of Tourism, Arts and CultureAlhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Awal
Ministry of Works and HousingFrancis Asenso-Boakye

Regional ministers

Besides the state governors listed above, Ghana has regional ministers who are nominated by the president and sworn in after parliamentary vetting. The list of the current ministers in Ghana (regional) has 16 leaders.

RegionMinister
WesternKwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
Greater AccraHenry Quartey
EasternSeth Kwame Acheampong
AhafoGeorge Boakye
AshantiSimon Osei-Mensah
BonoJustina Owusu-Banahene-Bono
Bono EastKwasi Adu-Gyan
CentralJustina Marigold Assan
North EastSolomon Namliit Boar
NorthernShani Alhassan Saibu
OtiJoseph Makubu
SavannahSaeed Muhazu Jibril
Upper EastStephen Yakubu
Upper WestHafiz Bin Salib
VoltaArchibald Yao Letsa
Western NorthRichard Obeng

Who is a minister?

A minister is a politician who holds the helm of a specific ministry. S/he is in charge of making and implementing policy decisions in collaboration with the other ministers.

How many cabinet ministers are there in Ghana?

The country has 19 ministers of state and 16 regional ministers. All of them were nominated by the president and sworn in after parliamentary vetting.

How many districts are there in Ghana?

There are 261 districts in the country. Some are metropolitan districts, while others are municipal districts and district assemblies.

What is the work of a regional minister in Ghana?

Their job is to champion the region at high-level events and represent the Government of Ghana regarding central government policy at regional committee hearings and parliamentary debates.

The current ministers in Ghana were nominated by the sitting president, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who assumed office in 2017. These political leaders are involved in making and implementing policy decisions in the country.

