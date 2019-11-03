Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana states that a sitting president should appoint ministers to head various ministries. The sitting president chooses at least ten ministers. Most of the current ministers in Ghana were appointed in 2017 when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office.

In 2017, Ghana elected Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as its fifth president. President Akufo-Addo appointed ministers who steer various ministries. His appointees were sworn into office after going through parliamentary vetting.

Current ministers in Ghana in 2022/2023

The Ghanaian cabinet comprises the president, vice president, and ministers of state. It helps the president in determining the general policies of the government.

It is crucial for Ghanaians to keep up with the current trends and issues affecting their country, including the names of ministers in Ghana.

Who are the current ministers in Ghana? (Cabinet ministers)

In 2017, the president issued a list of 19 ministers of state. In mid-2021, he revised the list. A look at the ministries in the country in 2022 and the political leaders who steer them shows some changes from the list in 2021.

Check out a list of the cabinet ministries in Ghana in 2022 and the names of the politicians who steer them below.

Ministry Minister Ministry of Finance Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta Ministry of Trade and Industry Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen Ministry of Defence Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul Ministry of The Interior Ambrose Dery Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame Ministry of Food and Agriculture Owusu Afriyie Akoto Ministry of Energy Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ministry of Education Yaw Osei Adutwum Ministry of Health Kwaku Agyemang-Manu Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Daniel Botwe Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah Ministry of Railways Development John-Peter Amewu Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Ignatius Baffour-Awuah Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Mavis Hawa Koomson Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Awal Ministry of Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye

Regional ministers

Besides the state governors listed above, Ghana has regional ministers who are nominated by the president and sworn in after parliamentary vetting. The list of the current ministers in Ghana (regional) has 16 leaders.

Region Minister Western Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Greater Accra Henry Quartey Eastern Seth Kwame Acheampong Ahafo George Boakye Ashanti Simon Osei-Mensah Bono Justina Owusu-Banahene-Bono Bono East Kwasi Adu-Gyan Central Justina Marigold Assan North East Solomon Namliit Boar Northern Shani Alhassan Saibu Oti Joseph Makubu Savannah Saeed Muhazu Jibril Upper East Stephen Yakubu Upper West Hafiz Bin Salib Volta Archibald Yao Letsa Western North Richard Obeng

Who is a minister?

A minister is a politician who holds the helm of a specific ministry. S/he is in charge of making and implementing policy decisions in collaboration with the other ministers.

How many cabinet ministers are there in Ghana?

The country has 19 ministers of state and 16 regional ministers. All of them were nominated by the president and sworn in after parliamentary vetting.

How many districts are there in Ghana?

There are 261 districts in the country. Some are metropolitan districts, while others are municipal districts and district assemblies.

What is the work of a regional minister in Ghana?

Their job is to champion the region at high-level events and represent the Government of Ghana regarding central government policy at regional committee hearings and parliamentary debates.

The current ministers in Ghana were nominated by the sitting president, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who assumed office in 2017. These political leaders are involved in making and implementing policy decisions in the country.

