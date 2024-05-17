Alejandra Baleato Marichal is an American ex-celebrity wife. Alejandra is widely recognised as Jose Fernandez's ex-wife. She rose to popularity following Jose Fernandez's death. The two were married briefly from 2012 to 2014. Where is Alejandra Baleato now?

Jose Fernandez #16 at Marlins Park on 19 April 2014 in Miami, Florida. He was at MLB All-Star Week at Palomar Hotel on 12 July 2016. Photo: Ronald C. Modra, Jerod Harris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alejandra Baleato Marichal's ex-husband, Jose Fernandez, was a skilled Cuban-American baseball pitcher who spent four years in Major League Baseball (MLB). Jose played for the Miami Marlins from 2013 until his demise in 2016. After his demise, many became curious about Jose Fernandez's wife.

Alejandra Baleato Marichal's profile summary

Full name Alejandra Baleato Marichal Famous as Jose Fernandez's ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 2 September 1992 Age 31 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Montevideo, Uruguay Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jose Fernandez (married 2012–2014) Education Gaither High School

Alejandra Baleato Marichal’s biography

Jose Fernandez's ex-wife was born on 2 September 1992 in Montevideo, Uruguay. She is 31 years old as of May 2024, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Alejandra attended Gaither High School and graduated in 2011.

Alejandra Baleato Marichal's relationships

Alejandra Baleato Marichal is a relatively unknown figure. There is currently no information available regarding her prior or current dating status. She rose to prominence following the passing away of her ex-husband, José Fernandez. Her ex-husband's death certificate stated they had been married for 18 months.

Top-5 facts about Alejandra Baleato Marichal. Photo: @itsdevinhaney on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did Alejandra Baleato Marichal and Jose Fernandez meet?

The couple dated for three years until they married on 22 December 2012 in Tampa, Florida. They divorced in 2014.

When did José Fernández die?

He perished in a pre-dawn boating accident on 25 September 2016. This was after the 32-foot or 9.8-metre boat he was sailing collided with the Government Cut North granite jetty near Miami Beach, Florida.

At about three in the morning, the United States Coast Guard discovered the boat capsized on the jetty close to South Pointe Park. The Cuban-American baseball pitcher and two other men, Emilio Jesus Macias and Eduardo Rivero, were found dead on the site.

How did José Fernández die? According to a Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) official, Fernández perished as a result of the crash's harsh impact. He is survived by his girlfriend, Maria Arias, who was pregnant at the time of his death, and a daughter born in February 2017.

Jose Fernandez #16 of the Miami Marlins in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field in the Flushing neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo: Jim McIsaac

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Alejandra Baleato Marichal? She is an American ex-celebrity wife. Baleato is widely recognised for being Jose Fernandez's ex-wife. How old is Alejandra Baleato Marichal? Jose Fernandez's ex-wife, born on 2 September 1992, is 31 years old as of May 2024. Who is Jose Fernandez? He was a Cuban-American professional baseball pitcher. How old was José Fernández when he died? The Baseball pitcher was 24 years old when he died. He was born on 31 July 1992 and died on 25 September 2016. Who is Alejandra Baleato Marichal's daughter? She did not have any children from her marriage to José Fernández. For how long was Alejandra Baleato Marichal married to José Fernández? The two were married for 18 months. They got married in December 2012 and divorced in 2014. How tall was José Fernández? He was 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

Alejandra Baleato Marichal is an American ex-celebrity wife. She is widely recognised as Jose Fernandez's ex-wife. Her ex-husband, Jose Fernandez, was a renowned Cuban-American baseball pitcher. He died on 25 September 2016 following a boat accident.

Yen.com.gh recently published Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's biography. Jeanette Adair Bradshaw is well-known as Morgan Freeman's first spouse. The couple was married from the late 1960s to the late 1970s. After her divorce, Jeanette retreated from the public eye despite her ex-husband's prosperity and fame.

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw is well-known as the former spouse of American actor Morgan Freeman. She has piqued the public's curiosity because she is a former celebrity wife. Read the post to learn more about her.

Source: YEN.com.gh