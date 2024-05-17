Is Ari Melber in a relationship? All about his love life and dating history

Ari Melber is an acclaimed American attorney and Emmy-winning journalist who serves as MSNBC's chief legal correspondent and hosts The Beat with Ari Melber. While his professional life is widely known, his personal life remains mysterious, particularly his romantic endeavours. So, is Ari Melber in a relationship?

Ari Melber has gained recognition for his insightful reporting and engaging personality. He is renowned for his notable contributions to politics, law, civil rights, and technology. However, aside from his successful career, the journalist has experienced hiccups in his personal life. As a result, many want to know about his romantic life.

Profile summary

Full name Ari Naftali Melber Nickname (Vanity Fair) Secret fourth Beastie Boy Gender Male Date of birth 31 March 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Seattle, Washington DC, United States Current residence Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Judaism Education University of Michigan, Cornell Law School Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 174 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Father Daniel Melber Mother Barbara Melber Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Profession Attorney, writer, journalist Net worth $4 million Instagram @arimelber Twitter

Who is Ari Melber?

He is an accomplished attorney, writer, and TV journalist. He was born on 31 March 1980 in Seattle, Washington, United States. As of 2024, the journalist is 44 years old, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Ari Naftali was born to his parents, Daniel and Barbara, and has one sibling, Jonathan.

The TV journalist attended Garfield High School in Seattle, Washington. He then attended the University of Michigan, where he graduated in 2002, earning a degree in political science. He later attended Cornell Law School and received his Juris Doctor in 2009.

Ari worked for Floyd Abrams, a First Amendment lawyer, at Cahill Gordon & Reindel from 2009 to 2013. He also started writing for news outlets such as The Atlantic, The Nation, Politico, and Reuters. He then served at MSNBC as a guest host before being appointed in April 2015 as their chief legal correspondent.

The journalist is famous for hosting:

The Beat with Ari Melber

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell

The Rachel Maddow Show

All in with Chris Hayes

Is Ari Melber in a relationship?

The American TV journalist is not dating anyone currently. Is Ari Melber married? No, but he had previously married Drew Grant. There are also allegations that when his marriage with Drew ended, he dated once but has since remained single.

Despite being single, the attorney has married and dated once since her divorce. Below is Ari Melber's relationship history.

Drew Grant

Who was Ari Melber's ex-wife? The writer was previously married to Drew Grant, an American journalist, writer, editor, and producer. She is the managing editor at The Daily Dot Media. Drew Grant has contributed to popular publications such as Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Maxim, and The New York Times.

Drew Grant and Ari began dating after meeting at a social event in 2010. They dated till 2013 and then exchanged their vows in the same year. However, they split up in 2017. The ex-couple never publicly disclosed the reason for their divorce. Additionally, they never had kids during their marriage.

Is Drew Grant married? Drew Grant is currently in a relationship with a video editor called Nerd Chronic. She previously dated photographer Richard Alexander. The two started dating in 2017 after her divorce from the journalist.

Alexandra Daddario

Ari Naftali and Alexandra Daddario allegedly dated in 2018. The dating rumours began after they were seen eating lunch together at the Cuban restaurant Café Habana Malibu. After lunch, they kissed, confirming to the public that they were in a relationship.

Alexandra Daddario is an American actress and model. Some of her film credits include:

Wildflower

Koala Man

The White Lotus

Mayfair Witches

True Detective

In 2018, Ari and Alexandra appeared together at the 24th anniversary of Richard Lewis's comedy Sobriety. Despite growing rumours and public displays of affection, neither disclosed the nature of their relationship.

They allegedly broke up less than a year later. The American actress is currently married to renowned producer Andrew Form.

FAQs

Who is Ari Melber? He is an acclaimed American attorney and Emmy award-winning journalist. The media personality is the chief legal correspondent for MSNBC Live and The Beat with Ari Melber host. How old is Ari Melber? The American journalist is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 31 March 1980. What nationality is Ari? He is an American national. What is Ari Melber famous for? He is well-known for hosting some of the most popular shows, including The Rachel Maddow Show, All In with Chris Hayes, The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, and The Beat with Ari Melber. When did Ari get married? He was married Drew Grant in 2013 but divorced three years later in 2017. How much does Ari Melber earn? The average annual salary for him is $148,665. Who is Ari Melber's girlfriend? The American attorney is currently single.

"Is Ari Melber in a relationship?" is among the most asked questions about the journalist online. He was previously married to Drew Grant from 2013 to 2017. He also allegedly had a romantic connection with Alexandra Daddario shortly after his divorce in 2018.

