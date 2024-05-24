Telecommunications company MTN Ghana has announced it will phase out scratch cards from June 30, 2024

MTN customers can redeem the value of their scratch cards via credit transfer at any customer experience centre

The telco explained that this was to support digital solutions in Ghana and protect the environment

Telecommunications company MTN Ghana is phasing out scratch cards from June 30, 2024.

Customers with unused scratch cards will be unable to recharge them from July 1, 2024.

The telco explained that this move is to support digital solutions

In a statement, MTN said customers can redeem the value of their scratch cards via credit transfer at any MTN customer experience centre.

The telco explained that this move was in line with a strategy to lead digital solutions in Ghana and better protect the environment.

“The phasing out of the scratch cards is one of the avenues to help us protect the environment, empower customers to drive digital usage and make customer service delivery more efficient”.

MTN encouraged customers to continue to recharge using existing digital channels, including mobile money, Ayoba, and the myMTN app.

“As part of our commitment towards a clean environment, customers enjoy 50% bonus on all recharges done via Mobile Money.”

MTN increases product prices

MTN Ghana increased the prices of its product offerings starting November 28, 2023.

The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

MTN offers several products, including data zone bundles, midnight bundles, social media bundles, and regular bundles.

Momo agents get increased commissions for transactions of GH¢2k and above

YEN.com.gh reported that mobile money agents have seen increased commissions on large transactions from March 1, 2024.

According to documents sighted by YEN.com.gh, the vendors now make a 0.4% commission on transactions up to GH¢2,000.

Before, mobile money transactions between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000 had a flat fee of GH¢4.

The maximum commissions have been raised to GH¢8 from GH¢4. This affects transactions of GH¢2,000 and above.

This comes after the Central Bank reviewed the transaction and balance limits of mobile money wallets upward.

