Team Ghana arrived at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony in style on Friday

The Ghanaian contingent were dressed in locally made smocks for the games in Paris

The team will participate in various disciplines including track and field and swimming

Ghana's athletes in Paris left social media users talking after majestically arriving for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in locally-made smocks.

A team of five athletes joined the boat ride parade on the River Seine for a spectacular display of colour and culture.

Team Ghana join the boat ride parade at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony. Photo: Twitter/ @Fentuo_ @JoySportsGH.

Source: Twitter

It is the first time the West African nation has worn the dress popular in the northern part of the country for a multi-sports competition, leaving fans on social media captivated.

How social media reacted:

@Akosua_Adjei posted:

"Team Ghana. Beautiful people. Beautiful outfit."

@JoySportsGH added:

"Team Ghana shinning in smocks and ready for #Paris2024 opening ceremony."

@darlynsteve tweeted:

"The Ghana Olympic team arrives in a grand style"

@Northernghana posted:

"Northern Ghana. The Ghana Olympic team, dressed in traditional smocks, is fully prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris."

@Phatill write:

"Naaah, this is all of Team Ghana's contingent but they ate in this attire!"

@buzziebrownie added:

"Team Ghana showcasing their culture at #Paris2024"

@obbampoegh posted:

"Team Ghana is ready for the opener ceremony of the Paris Olympics."

@ObuasiMayor wrote:

"Display of art, culture and history. Team Ghana. #Paris2024"

@mzlianne added:

"Team Ghana got our own boat! Love it!"

@SaddickAdams posted:

"Team Ghana #Paris2024. Sweet"

@ringwarrior95 wrote:

"The Olympic Games in Paris start today! As a proud Olympic medalist from Ghana, I want to wish Team Ghana the best of luck. Go for gold and make us proud!"

Ghana arrive for opening ceremony

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's Athletics team arrived in style at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The team made up of eight athletes and officials touched down in the French capital after weeks of training in Strasbourg on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Five athletes, led by flagbearer Joseph Paul Amoah, will join the boat ride as the various countries proudly announce their participation at Paris 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh