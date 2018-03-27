StarTimes Ghana packages, prices and list of channels 2023

The majority of African countries have switched to digital television. As a result of this technological advancement, many digital service providers have sprung up. As one of the countries that have embraced the digital revolution, Ghana has a diverse range of service providers, and StarTimes Ghana is one of them. Find out about StarTimes packages, channels and prices.

StarTimes TV is a Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and satellite service provider with a strong presence in sub-Saharan Africa. It has operations in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Guinea. With a subscription to one of the StarTimes Ghana packages, you will access many sports, movies, and entertainment channels.

What are the StarTimes packages?

What are the packages in StarTimes? Customers can choose from StarTimes packages listed below.

1. StarTimes Nova - GHC.25

The Nova bouquet offers the most affordable StarTimes subscription price in Ghana. You will have access to 32 TV channels covering entertainment, news, and music genres for GHC.25 per month. What are the StarTimes channels in Ghana? Here are the channels included in the package:

AMC Movies

Max TV

E. TV

St Dadin Kowa

NTA News 24

Silverbird TV

E-Stars

Orisun

Farin Wata

TVC News

Iqraa

BTV

Wap TV

CGTN

Dove TV

Da Vinci

St Guide

St Swahili

St Sports Focus

St Zone

CGTN Documentary

Mindset Learn

St Gospel

CNC World

St Kasi Music

St Kungfu

GTV

UTV

Joy Prime

Adom TV

GTV Sports Plus

TV3 Ghana

2. StarTimes Smart - GHC.50

The StarTimes Smart bouquet provides the most affordable subscription with premium channel access. The StarTimes price in Ghana for this package is only GHC.50 per month, and you will have access to 39 TV channels covering entertainment, news, and music genres. Here are the channels included in the package

Zee One

Jimjam

ST Afrik

BBC World News

Star Life

ESPN

ST Africa

ST Bollywood

ST Novela E

ST Rise

Sky News

Toonami

Kartoon Channel

TNT Africa

Readl Madrid TV

Nickelodeon

Nigezie

Zee Cinema

Al Jazeera

France 24 E

ST Kasi Music

M6 Music

ST Sports Arena

ST Sino Drama

Emmanuel TV

E!

TBN Yetu

France 24

Africa News

Sunna TV

ST Yoruba

NGW

ST Naija

Trace Mziki

RT

Zee Bollymovies

ST Kids

EWTN

MUTV

3. StarTimes Super - GHC.99

All of the premium StarTimes stations are included in the Super bouquet. This package is ideal if you want access to endless entertainment, sports, and animation.

For GHC. 99, you can watch nearly all Bundesliga games and watch super movies on the ST Movies Plus channel. It also has various StarTimes live TV channels available. The available channels include:

Zee Magic

ST Adepa

Bloomberg

Fox News

ESPN 2

Colours

MSNBC

ST Nollywood Plus

DBM TV

Star Gold

ST Movies Plus

Star Plus

Canal J

TDC

PBQ

Baby TV

Style TV

TV5 Monde

Fuel TV

Classica

MCM Top

ST Sports Life

KTO

Ebony Life

Aforevo TV

NGC

NDTV 24x7

RAJ TV

ST World Football Hd

ST Novela E Plus

Glow TV

Dreamworks

Cbeebies

4. StarTimes Chinese - GHC.125

This bouquet covers a variety of popular Chinese channels. You can purchase this package to add to your current subscription if you fancy Chinese movies and news. You will have access to the following channels:

Fujian Satellite TV

Zhejiang Satellite TV

Beijing Satellite TV

Tianjin Satellite TV

Phoenix Info

CCTV 4

CTI Asia

Phoenix CNE

St Kungfu

Chinese Film and Television

CCTV Entertainment

China Movies Channel

Dragon TV

Hunan World

Jiangsu Satellite TV

Southern Satellite TV

CCTV 13

CCTV 6

CCTV 5+

CCTV 9

How to pay StartTimes subscription via MTN Mobile Money

You can pay for your StarTimes subscription with MTN mobile money for free by

Dialing *170#. Then select pay bill. Select option 9-StarTimes. Enter your account number (your smart card number). Enter the amount. Enter reference (any number or alphabet of your choice). Enter your mobile money pin and send.

StarTimes Ghana contacts

If you have any complaints, queries, or suggestions, you can reach out to the company via the following official contacts:

How much is the monthly subscription for StarTimes?

How much is StarTimes monthly subscription in Ghana? Each StarTimes bouquet has a different price. As of 2023, the following are the new StarTimes prices in Ghana.

Bouquet Price StarTimes Nova GHC.25 StarTimes Smart GHC.50 StarTimes Super GHC.99 StarTimes Chinese GHC.125

What is the price of a StarTimes decoder in Ghana?

To access StarTimes channels and bouquets, you need to purchase their decoder, satellite dish, cable, and LNB. The cost is as follows:

Decoder - GHC. 60.00

Dish, cable, and LNB - GHC 75.00

All new customers get a free 1-month subscription.

What is the StarTimes frequency and symbol rate in Ghana?

With the StarTimes satellite decoder and TV installation, you can choose various frequencies, symbol rates, and polarization. The reason is because of the effect of the GPS location of the receiving dish and the decoder model used.

StarTimes dish frequency, polarization, azimuth settings (Option 1)

Satellite name: Satlink or Astra 2B

Satlink or Astra 2B Band: KU band

KU band Frequency: 12,880

12,880 Symbol Rate: 27,500

27,500 Polarization: Horizontal (H)

StarTimes dish Settings, frequency, polarization, azimuth, symbol rate (Option 2)

Frequency: 12015

12015 Polarization: Vertical (V)

Vertical (V) Symbol rate: 29950

29950 Azimuth (positioning): 9 degrees, East

StarTimes dish frequency, other settings (Option 3)

Satellite: Eutelsat 10A

Eutelsat 10A Dish position (Azimuth): 9 degrees, East

Other combinations for frequencies, polarization and symbol rates:

919, Horizontal (H), 27,500

11.939, Vertical (V),27,500

11.881, Horizontal (H), 27,500

What is the StarTimes Ghana app?

The StarTimes App provides streaming content to platform subscribers. The StarTimes ON app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The Heiress on Max TV, which has a huge following, is among the most viewed programmes.

StarTimes Ghana is one of the country's leading digital TV operators. Millions of people have signed up for its budget-friendly bouquets. Therefore, if you're looking for a low-cost option, the StarTimes packages listed above should be able to help.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

