StarTimes Ghana packages, prices and list of channels 2023
The majority of African countries have switched to digital television. As a result of this technological advancement, many digital service providers have sprung up. As one of the countries that have embraced the digital revolution, Ghana has a diverse range of service providers, and StarTimes Ghana is one of them. Find out about StarTimes packages, channels and prices.
StarTimes TV is a Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and satellite service provider with a strong presence in sub-Saharan Africa. It has operations in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Guinea. With a subscription to one of the StarTimes Ghana packages, you will access many sports, movies, and entertainment channels.
What are the StarTimes packages?
What are the packages in StarTimes? Customers can choose from StarTimes packages listed below.
1. StarTimes Nova - GHC.25
The Nova bouquet offers the most affordable StarTimes subscription price in Ghana. You will have access to 32 TV channels covering entertainment, news, and music genres for GHC.25 per month. What are the StarTimes channels in Ghana? Here are the channels included in the package:
- AMC Movies
- Max TV
- E. TV
- St Dadin Kowa
- NTA News 24
- Silverbird TV
- E-Stars
- Orisun
- Farin Wata
- TVC News
- Iqraa
- BTV
- Wap TV
- CGTN
- Dove TV
- Da Vinci
- St Guide
- St Swahili
- St Sports Focus
- St Zone
- CGTN Documentary
- Mindset Learn
- St Gospel
- CNC World
- St Kasi Music
- St Kungfu
- GTV
- UTV
- Joy Prime
- Adom TV
- GTV Sports Plus
- TV3 Ghana
2. StarTimes Smart - GHC.50
The StarTimes Smart bouquet provides the most affordable subscription with premium channel access. The StarTimes price in Ghana for this package is only GHC.50 per month, and you will have access to 39 TV channels covering entertainment, news, and music genres. Here are the channels included in the package
- Zee One
- Jimjam
- ST Afrik
- BBC World News
- Star Life
- ESPN
- ST Africa
- ST Bollywood
- ST Novela E
- ST Rise
- Sky News
- Toonami
- Kartoon Channel
- TNT Africa
- Readl Madrid TV
- Nickelodeon
- Nigezie
- Zee Cinema
- Al Jazeera
- France 24 E
- ST Kasi Music
- M6 Music
- ST Sports Arena
- ST Sino Drama
- Emmanuel TV
- E!
- TBN Yetu
- France 24
- Africa News
- Sunna TV
- ST Yoruba
- NGW
- ST Naija
- Trace Mziki
- RT
- Zee Bollymovies
- ST Kids
- EWTN
- MUTV
3. StarTimes Super - GHC.99
All of the premium StarTimes stations are included in the Super bouquet. This package is ideal if you want access to endless entertainment, sports, and animation.
For GHC. 99, you can watch nearly all Bundesliga games and watch super movies on the ST Movies Plus channel. It also has various StarTimes live TV channels available. The available channels include:
- Zee Magic
- ST Adepa
- Bloomberg
- Fox News
- ESPN 2
- Colours
- MSNBC
- ST Nollywood Plus
- DBM TV
- Star Gold
- ST Movies Plus
- Star Plus
- Canal J
- TDC
- PBQ
- Baby TV
- Style TV
- TV5 Monde
- Fuel TV
- Classica
- MCM Top
- ST Sports Life
- KTO
- Ebony Life
- Aforevo TV
- NGC
- NDTV 24x7
- RAJ TV
- ST World Football Hd
- ST Novela E Plus
- Glow TV
- Dreamworks
- Cbeebies
4. StarTimes Chinese - GHC.125
This bouquet covers a variety of popular Chinese channels. You can purchase this package to add to your current subscription if you fancy Chinese movies and news. You will have access to the following channels:
- Fujian Satellite TV
- Zhejiang Satellite TV
- Beijing Satellite TV
- Tianjin Satellite TV
- Phoenix Info
- CCTV 4
- CTI Asia
- Phoenix CNE
- St Kungfu
- Chinese Film and Television
- CCTV Entertainment
- China Movies Channel
- Dragon TV
- Hunan World
- Jiangsu Satellite TV
- Southern Satellite TV
- CCTV 13
- CCTV 6
- CCTV 5+
- CCTV 9
How to pay StartTimes subscription via MTN Mobile Money
You can pay for your StarTimes subscription with MTN mobile money for free by
- Dialing *170#.
- Then select pay bill.
- Select option 9-StarTimes.
- Enter your account number (your smart card number).
- Enter the amount.
- Enter reference (any number or alphabet of your choice).
- Enter your mobile money pin and send.
StarTimes Ghana contacts
If you have any complaints, queries, or suggestions, you can reach out to the company via the following official contacts:
- Phone number: 0242437888
- Twitter: @startimesghana
- YouTube: StarTimes Official
How much is the monthly subscription for StarTimes?
How much is StarTimes monthly subscription in Ghana? Each StarTimes bouquet has a different price. As of 2023, the following are the new StarTimes prices in Ghana.
|Bouquet
|Price
|StarTimes Nova
|GHC.25
|StarTimes Smart
|GHC.50
|StarTimes Super
|GHC.99
|StarTimes Chinese
|GHC.125
What is the price of a StarTimes decoder in Ghana?
To access StarTimes channels and bouquets, you need to purchase their decoder, satellite dish, cable, and LNB. The cost is as follows:
- Decoder - GHC. 60.00
- Dish, cable, and LNB - GHC 75.00
All new customers get a free 1-month subscription.
What is the StarTimes frequency and symbol rate in Ghana?
With the StarTimes satellite decoder and TV installation, you can choose various frequencies, symbol rates, and polarization. The reason is because of the effect of the GPS location of the receiving dish and the decoder model used.
StarTimes dish frequency, polarization, azimuth settings (Option 1)
- Satellite name: Satlink or Astra 2B
- Band: KU band
- Frequency: 12,880
- Symbol Rate: 27,500
- Polarization: Horizontal (H)
StarTimes dish Settings, frequency, polarization, azimuth, symbol rate (Option 2)
- Frequency: 12015
- Polarization: Vertical (V)
- Symbol rate: 29950
- Azimuth (positioning): 9 degrees, East
StarTimes dish frequency, other settings (Option 3)
- Satellite: Eutelsat 10A
- Dish position (Azimuth): 9 degrees, East
Other combinations for frequencies, polarization and symbol rates:
- 919, Horizontal (H), 27,500
- 11.939, Vertical (V),27,500
- 11.881, Horizontal (H), 27,500
What is the StarTimes Ghana app?
The StarTimes App provides streaming content to platform subscribers. The StarTimes ON app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The Heiress on Max TV, which has a huge following, is among the most viewed programmes.
StarTimes Ghana is one of the country's leading digital TV operators. Millions of people have signed up for its budget-friendly bouquets. Therefore, if you're looking for a low-cost option, the StarTimes packages listed above should be able to help.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: How to buy ECG prepaid online and with app in 2023: complete guide
Yen.com.gh recently published a guide on how to buy ECG prepaid online and via an app. The creation of the ECG app has made it easier for customers to make electricity payments, view power usage, and receive notifications from the power provider.
Use any of the approved payment apps if you have a smartphone. The ECG mobile app and the Epower app are the two main apps.
Source: YEN.com.gh