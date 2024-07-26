A Ghanaian lady has become the talk of the town after obtaining a qualification in both Law and nursing

Elizabeth Owusua bagged a nursing degree from Central University College in 2013 and was called to the Bar in 2019

Netizens who saw the post were mesmerised and took to the comment section to celebrate her achievement

A Ghanaian lady has become a social media sensation after achieving the remarkable feat of becoming a lawyer and a nurse.

Elizabeth's journey began in 2008 when she obtained a Diploma from a Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

Elizabeth Owusu is a professional lawyer and a burse. Image source: @AfricaFactsZone

Subsequently, she bagged a degree in nursing from Central University College in 2013, propelling her into nursing.

However, she didn't stop there. She strived to pursue a career in another field, enrolling in the Ghana School of Law to become a lawyer. In 2019, she was called to the Bar. She now works as a lawyer during the day and a nurse at night.

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Elizabeth's achievement

Netizens who post about Elizabeth Owusu were impressed and took to the comment section to celebrate her feat.

@OLYVA_ wrote:

"Congratulations to her."

@OLYVA_ wrote:

"This man just completed JHS last Friday. Hope he has no political ambitions."

@YoungEmmanuelJ wrote:

"Which type of hustle is this one."

@gospelsongsng wrote:

"2 jobs, 2 skills. When does she rest or sleep?"

@SchoolsinNaija wrote:

"A queen! She deserves all the accolades."

@cerna_desailor wrote:

"Double hustle, interesting to know."

@I_Am_Winter wrote:

"Two factor authentication."

@Dostronicss wrote:

"Interesting."

@DenPaul_ wrote:

"That's double chance in betting ."

@olaitan_5389 wrote:

"This lady should be a lesson to urgent 2k ladies."

@badlieutanant wrote:

"That's very unique, but I think it would be better if she chose one profession and focused on it, rather than juggling two, which could be stressful at times."

