President Nana Akufo-Addo has made a passionate appeal to traders to reduce their goods

This follows the recent gains of the Ghanaian cedi against all major global trading currencies, including the US dollar

Speaking at a Sunday church service, the president called on businesses to support efforts by the government to bring the economy back on its feet

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, has made a passionate appeal to traders in the country to help reduce their goods and services.

This comes on the back of the recent strength of the Ghanaian cedi against all major global trading currencies.

Akufo-Addo Appeals To Business To Support Government's Efforts To Bring Economy Back On Track

Speaking at the Centenary Celebration of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana on Sunday, December 18, 2022, the president called on businesses to support the government’s efforts in getting the economy back on its feet.

“I add my voice to those of GUTA, GRTCC and others to appeal to manufacturers, traders and transport operators, that with the height of the cedi’s recent depreciation and increased prices of goods and services, to reduce their prices of goods and services now that the cedi is regaining much of its strength. I believe this is not only a fair request but also a just one.”

He also attributed the recent gains of the cedi to prudent financial interventions taken by his government aimed at getting the economy back on track.

Cedi Appreciation: Akufo-Addo Says Strength Of Local Currency Not By Chance; Assures Gains Will Be Sustained

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the recent gains of the Ghanaian cedi are not by chance. That’s the firm assurance by President Akufo-Addo to the general citizenry.

In response to criticism, the president stated that deliberate policy changes made by the administration over the previous few months were the cause of the current appreciation of the cedi versus all major trade currencies.

He claims that the benefits were achieved intentionally, in conjunction with the Bank of Ghana, rather than by happenstance.

