Ghanaian musician Medikal has thrown shades at Ghanaians who are inquiring why Fella Makafui didn't attend his concert

The famous rapper disclosed that all the artists who performed at the event bought their own plane tickets

United Showbiz pundit Arnold Baidoo has applauded Medikal for his stellar performance at the event

Ghanaian musician Medikal has responded to United Showbiz pundits and critics blaming him for sponsoring Sister Derby's trip to perform at his Indigo O2 concert.

Medikal also explained why his ex-wife and famous actress, Fella Makafui, didn't attend his sold-out concert.

Medikal, Fella Makafui and Sister Derby rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @deborahvanessa.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on United Showbiz, the father-of-one Medikal explained that all the artists who performed at the event paid for their travel expenses and accommodation to show him love and support his goal.

Why didn’t you and Mr Logic buy a ticket for Fella Makafui to attend the event? But it didn't happen that way.

I didn’t buy plane tickets for Sister Derby. I didn't buy tickets for anyone. What do you need this information for? From Shatta Wale to Sarkodie, everybody came to support me. They came to show me love. They took care of their own accommodations.

Watch the video below;

Arnold Baidoo applauds Medikal for performing Too Risky with Sister Derby

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Arnold Baidoo has commended Ghanaian musician Medikal for bringing his ex-girlfriend on stage to perform their viral hit song, Too Risky, at his Indigo O2 concert.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Medikal's trending interview on United Showbiz

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

carter_deuces1 stated:

Medikal congrats button>>>>>>>>>

kwame8445 stated:

Se mo ani awu

Bayonaghcomedian stated:

These questions you're asking de33 slow ooo,,,,,,anyway I blame I blame Nana Addo

star_ly63 stated:

Nice answer

smallish_carter stated:

Ah swear I know medikal won’t disappoint I love this

ahenkan_manuel stated:

I'm loving the guy

mzz_akua9 stated:

Herrrrrrr his responses were so good

veraboateng.50552 stated:

Thank you Medikal

bra_ogala stated:

Osii Saa Information nu mepa wo kyew anka wode y3 den??

k2_rankvng stated:

Someone was behind Medikal telling him to cool down like he will give dem woto woto

Mimiestrendz stated:

I never knew @amgmedikal talks so well, that’s a very decent submission and I love. I love how he spoke with all humility

Gidiasamoah stated:

@amgmedikal spoke so well about attacks on opinions shared by pundits. He just won my love n respect

Kwesiefrem stated:

Herrr Medikal @Medikal adey feel am passs

terrynewman_ stated:

Well spoken @amgmedikal

Medikal Explains Why He Performed With Ex-Lover Sister Derby At His Indigo O2 Concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Medikal, who explained why his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby was one of the unexpected acts at his Indigo O2 event.

Medikal stated that his goal was for his fans to have an amazing show, not to get even with his ex-wife.

Social media users have praised Medikal for using his music to bring Ghana to the globe's attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh