Ghanaian musician King Promise wrote an emotional speech on his X account about his successful Asian tour

He also talked about his 2023 hit song Terminator which has garnered over 215 million streams

The multiple award-winning singer also announced that he would be dropping his new album soon, hinting that it was ready

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician King Promise has announced that his new album is ready, bragged about making history on his Asian tour, and his hit song Terminator hitting millions of streams.

King Promise dropped a speech on his X account

Taking to his X account, King Promise noted that he was flying back to Ghana, and several thoughts ran through his head about his achievement in his music career.

He bragged about his sold-out Asian tour and its success, adding that he was preparing to embark on his Canadian tour in the coming days.

He noted that his Terminator hit song had garnered over 215 million streams after its release in 2023. He credited Kill Beatz for the powerful instrumentals and Dancegod Lloyd for the viral dance challenge.

"I just realized TERMINATOR was released a year ago today & it’s a blessing what it’s gone on to achieve. Over 215 Million streams. My first on one song. Love to @killbeatzgh for the beat that inspired me to write it. @dancegodlloyd for the flyest dance to it."

The Paris hitmaker, in the same post, also thanked his team and his fans for the incredible support, which has been a vital part of his success.

He also used the opportunity to announce that his album, True To Self" was ready and pleaded for the support of his fans when it finally dropped.

"Preciate you guys, man!! And also finally, now I can say with chest that my next album “TRUE TO SELF” is READY.. Imma need all your support & love to make this album a historic one. Let the countdown begin⏳"

Below is a post by King Promise about his recent achievements in his music career.

