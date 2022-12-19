Nana Akufo-Addo has justified the national cathedral project on grounds that it will be Ghana's special offering to God for saving the country from civil war

He said because of the mercy of God, Ghana has become an island in a sea of strife and destruction caused by wars

Nana Akufo-Addo also said his administration has been deliberate in taking smart decisions to improve the economy, mentioning the recent cedi appreciation as an example

President Nana Akufo-Addo has offered a new justification for the controversial national cathedral project during a speech to members of the Presbyterian church in Accra.

He told members of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at the Black Star Square in Accra on December 18 that the cathedral will be a special offering to God for saving Ghana from the devastations of civil wars.

It will be to thank God for “sparing us the ravages of civil war that have bedevilled the histories of virtually all our neighbours and the outbreak of deadly mass epidemics but also as a rallying point for the entire Christian community of Ghana, which represents seventy-plus per cent of the population," he said.

President Akufo-Addo waves during the event at the Black Star Square.

He said he needed the support and prayers of every Ghanaian to help his government carry out its mandate successfully.

He also told the congregation that with the appropriate policy, determination and hard work, his government is beginning to turn things around.

"What seemed impossible yesterday is now becoming possible. We are definitely not out of the woods yet. However, today, the cedi is rapidly appreciating against the US dollar and all major currencies, making up for its losses, and the prices of petroleum products are reducing at the pump," he added.

Cedi Appreciation: Akufo-Addo Says Strength Of Local Currency Not By Chance; Assures Gains Will Be Sustained

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo broke his silence on the recent appreciation of the cedi.

He said the development is not happening by chance but it is the result of deliberate government policies.

He gave the assurance that the recent gains of the local currency against all major global trading currencies would be sustained.

“Cedi liquidity tightening measures, resulting in the offloading of forex, as a store of value, by speculators; the improvement of forex flows from remittances and the mining sector; and the reaching of a staff level agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion package,' Akufo-Addo mentioned these as some of the government-backed activities that has caused the cedi to appreciate.

