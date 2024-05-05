Ghanaian dancer Afronita took to her Instagram page to drop a touching message after she and Abigail Dromo's BGT audition video went viral

She thanked Ghanaian dancers Dancegod Lloyd, Champion Rolie and others for preparing them ahead for their big day

Many people hailed her and Abigail in the comments, while others shared their views on their electrifying BGT audition

Ghanaian dancer Afronita shared a video of her and her dance partner Abigal Dromo of Talented Kids Fame getting ready backstage before mounting the stage to audition at Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in the UK.

Afronita and Abigail backstage at BGT

Afronita shared a video of her and Abigail backstage as they prepared to give an electrifying performance at the BGT and secure four yesses from the judges.

She took to her Instagram page to write a touching caption as she talked about their experience and what it meant for her.

In her statement, she talked about following the show since she was a child and said that she never saw herself as capable of being on the stage. However, God has proven to her that what he cannot do does not exist.

The founder of Afro Star Kids Academy stated that it had been tears of joy since the opportunity became a reality, adding that it was the doing of the Lord.

"GHANA, our pride! This is for you!!!❤️This is for AFRICA! This for the WORLD!! Myself and Abigail appreciate all your support and love on this journey ."

She also thanked God, the BGT team, her mother, her father, her siblings, DWP member and dancer Champion Rolie, and Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd for helping her prepare for their big day.

She also thanked the following persons:

"Kofi Wayo, Rebirth by Sante, Auntie Araba,Kookie and everyone that showed us support and love in one way or the other in preparation for this big day! God bless you❤️#afronitaaa #stargyal #abigail"

Below is the video of Afrinita and Abigail backstage at BGT in Manchester, England.

Reactions to the adorable video

Below are the reactions to the memorable video of Afronita and Abigail at the BGT auditions in Manchester:

kwabena_kb said:

I was smiling throughout the whole audition ❤️ so proud of you and Abigail

anthonysimpson402 said:

And we are equally proud of you girls. Even space cannot contain you both. Keep shining.

de_glutathione__shop2 said:

Had goosebumps watching u two on bgt stage ❤️ dance moves go higher

villas_boaz said:

Congratulations, Danitaa and I can see the oil on your head can’t be wiped

jazzandraff said:

This is huge. Just watched it. You’re an amazing human. You did not even talked about you, but about Abigail. That’s how selfless you are. This is just the beginning. Greater things ahead!

thefrankarhin_ said:

your performance hits the soul to the core, Congratulations Afronita and Abigail

becks_cule said:

Talk bout representing GHANA? This is it right there… had chills and full of goosebumps watching all of this…. From the emotional story to the dancing… I’m a strong fearless dude but I dropped some tears not gonna lie GOD BLESS AFRONITA, everybody needs AFRONITA in their lives

iam_ama_ghana said:

You’re our pride too Danita….i promise I did not cry watching your performance ….oh wow …just wow. You two are amazing and we love you

