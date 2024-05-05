Media personality MzGee reacted to criticisms concerning her interview with rapper Medikal on UTV's United Showbiz

According to fans, MzGee should have focused her questions on the rapper's sold-out O2 concert in the UK that his supposed ex-wife Fella Makafui

However, MzGee had an issue and wondered why Fella could be asked about Medikal's O2 concert, but Medikal could not be asked about Fella's movie, Resonance

United Showbiz host MzGee has reacted after fans lashed out at her for asking unreasonable questions while interviewing Ghanaian rapper Medikal on the phone after he sold out Indigo at the O2 concert.

Medikal and MzGee in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal and @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee responded to fans over Medikal's interview

Sharing a post on her Facebook page and reposting it onto her Instagram page, MzGee wondered why people would question the type of questions she asked Medikal during the phone call interview on United Showbiz on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

She noted that if his supposed ex-wife, Fella Makafui, could be asked about Medikal's concert in the UK in interviews throughout the previous week, why should not that be reciprocated to him?

She asked Ghanaians why Medikal should not have been asked about Fella Makafui's upcoming movie, Resonance, which would be premiered on May 11, 2024.

"Eeeiii last week nu, Fella must talk about O2, this week de33, Medikal should not be asked about Resonance!"

The United Showbiz host further stated that she loved her job and that the criticisms give the show mileage. She also added that she would see the fans again on Saturday at 9 pm.

"Eeeiii!!! Ah well! Me, I love this job and thank you cos the talks gives us mileage. I'll see you again on Saturday at 9pm #unitedshowbiz"

In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote:

The job dey beeeee k3 k3! Have a greeeeeeeeeaaaat week!

Below is the statement MzGee wrote after getting bashed for questions she asked Medikal during his interview on United Shwobiz.

"Why didn’t you buy a ticket for Fella to attend the event?": Medikal blasted MzGee

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Medikal threw shade at Ghanaians who are inquiring why his supposed ex-wife, Fella Makafui, did not attend his concert in the UK.

The famous rapper disclosed that all the artists who performed at the event bought their own plane tickets and paid for their accommodation.

United Showbiz pundit Arnold Baidoo applauded Medikal for his stellar performance at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh