Agradaa's daughter got all eyes after she turned up for Afronita's Academy

Scores of parents turned up in their numbers to register their kids for dance lessons

Many people who commented on the video showered praise on Afronita initiative to set up the academy

Ghanaian dancer Afronita is witnessing a rise in her career as a dancer, particularly after she set up her dance academy for kids, Afrostar Kids Academy.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @agradaaba_gyemeso showed the moment scores of parents thronged the premises to register their kids for the dance lessons.

Rihanna Boadu, the pretty daughter of Evangelist Patricia Asiedua popularly known as Agradaa, got all eyes on her when she arrived at the venue to register for the dance class.

She arrived at the premises in a Lexus and had the door opened by the chauffeur who happened to be a junior pastor at Agradaa's church.

A video captured the warm reception and star treatment she received as she was ushered in.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 28,000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video commended Afronita for setting up the academy.

OSAA reacted:

I hope Agradaa won't come and fight Afronita someday to come

Eye Reen replied:

echeck like only dbees dey inside the academy oo

Mzcee reacted:

Afronita de saa na wate school you are blessed girl

ahen- kan added:

awwww God Afronitaaa is grateful for how far you've brought her,may she excell always I'm even speechless

Celebrity corner replied:

eeei rich kids deh inside o

Official_ Manuel added:

wow Afronita is cashing out look at all these kids trying to learn how to dance.

Kwame Ampah730 indicated:

Eeeiii na Dada bees nkotsee oo

Afronita and Dancegod Llyod shows off dance moves

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that two of Ghana’s most talented dancers, Dancegod and Afronita are trending with the dance moves.

The duo danced to OV's hit song, Saara and showed off their amazing skills and coordination.

The video has garnered thousands of comments and views from fans who were impressed by their performance.

Many praised their chemistry as they moved in sync with each other, creating a captivating rhythm.

Source: YEN.com.gh