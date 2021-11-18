Ghanaian entrepreneur, Diana Wilson, has been named the Female Innovator of the Year at the Africa Tech Festival Awards 2021

Her organisation, Yielding Accomplished African Women (YaaW), has become a place where hundreds of young women are building their careers.

In just 2.5 years of coming into existence, YaaW has trained 710+ young African women

The festival is the biggest and most influential tech event on the continent, informing and linking talents, business leaders, tech experts, policymakers, and investors leading Africa's digital scene for socio-economic impact.

For 24 years, the award scheme has recognised the contributions of individuals and groups in Africa's tech sphere.

Overcoming her limitations

Diana Wilson was born to single parenthood, a Ghanaian immigrant mother in Newark in the US.

While research has shown that the zip-code of one's hometown alone can predict the level of wealth, education, and success a person would attain, Wilson triumphed her limitations despite her zip-code revealing that she was more likely to crumble in adversity than to conquer with perseverance.

It was the very inadequacies, including being a first-generation Ghanaian-American, being a low-income student, being a rape survivor that allowed her to perceive and identify with her purpose.

Wilson received her university education at the University of Virginia with a full scholarship.

Achievements

Following her education, she has gained significant exposure for her achievements via MTV and LinkedIn. As a published author, she has been featured in We Will Lead Africa, a compilation of the stories of 32 top African female leaders today.

Wilson founded Yielding Accomplished African Women (Yaa W.), an ambitious mission to invest in under-invested Black women. In less than three years, her outfit has trained over 710 young African women.

She has the backing of corporate entities such as Bank of America, Google, IBM, MTN, Corporate Finance Institute (CFI), and Educative.io.

