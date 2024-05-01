The Ghana Police Service has arrested the suspect in the shooting incident that claimed the life of a military man at Kasoa

The suspect, Benlord Ababio, had opened fire on a group of military men following a land dispute

The police says the suspect is in their custody aiding investigations and it is in touch with the military command

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in a shooting incident that led to the demise of a military officer at Millennium City, Kasoa.

The suspect, Benlord Ababio, allegedly sprayed the vehicle the military officer and his companions were travelling in with bullets on Tuesday, April 30, following a dispute over ownership of a parcel of land.

Source: Getty Images

The military officer, who sustained severe injuries from the gunshot, was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for medical attention but was later pronounced dead. The suspect was subsequently arrested and is aiding the police in their investigation.

The police service, in its press statement, stated that the leadership of the service has contacted the leadership of the military as investigations continue.

Timeline of incident leading to shooting

According to earlier reports, the military officer and his friends had purchased a plot of land at Millennium City, Kasoa.

However, they have been unable to develop the land due to the insistence by one Fiifi that the land rightfully belonged to him.

The officers reported the incident to the Millennium City Police Command; however, nothing came of it.

After another tense confrontation with Fiifi and his group on the land on April 30, the military officers returned to the police command to follow up on their case. They were informed that the issue had been transferred to the Central East Regional Police Command.

In their attempt to pursue the case there, they were ordered by the suspect, Benlord Ababio, to give up on the land. When the officers refused, Ababio allegedly sprayed their vehicle with bullets, killing one officer while the others managed to escape.

