Women In Politics: 4 women who have done outstanding things in Ghanaian politics

Politics has always been described as a field where men thrive more, as compared to women who are considered the weaker gender.

Even with that classification, some Ghanaian women whose husbands led and are leading the country have contributed their own quota to Ghanaian politics.

Aside from playing the role of wives, these women listed by YEN.com.gh have done outstanding things and carved a niche for themselves in politics and in the heart of Ghanaians.

First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second lady, Samira Bawumia Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo/Facebook

1. Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The current first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo in her role as the wife of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has done many outstanding things in the political space.

She took good advantage of her political position to help with maternal health and education.

To a large extent, she has helped health facilities across the country with donations, equipment as well as renovation exercises.

Her name has been etched in history as one who was very passionate about maternal health.

2. Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia the wife of vice president, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has also through her office, helped a lot of women.

She is the Founder and CEO of Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects, a non-profit organisation that focuses on Health, Education, Gender Parity and Women Empowerment, as well as Entrepreneurial Development.

She has since January 2017 after she became the second lady done a lot of works through her non-profit organisation.

3. Nana Konadu

The wife of the late Former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings was passionate about women empowerment and focused solely on that.

She said it was her desire to see the emancipation of women at every level of development to enable them to contribute and benefit from the socio-economic and political progress of the country

This led her to set up the 31st December women's movement which she described as a broad-based development-oriented Non-Governmental Organisation that aspires to achieve these objectives through the effective mobilization of women.

In addition, her movement set up more than 870 pre-schools in Ghana and worked actively to stir up interest for the accomplishment of child development and family planning.

4. Lordina Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama's wife, Lordina Mahama, whilst as the first lady served as a role model for women in Ghana and worked as an advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness, Breast, and Cervical Cancer awareness, orphans, and alleged witches.

She is the President of the Lordina Mahama Foundation, a charity that focuses on empowering empowered women through Technical and Vocational Training (TVET).

