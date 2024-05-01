Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Jnr announced on his official Facebook page that he was getting married and that his fans should wish him luck

Photos of his ever-gorgeous wife-to-be have surfaced online as many gushed over her

Congratulatory messages have poured in for him

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah Jnr, born Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, announced that he will be tying the knot in 2024.

Akwaboah Jnr and his fiancee in photos. Image Credit: @akwaboahmusic

Akwaboah announced his marriage on social media

Akwaboah took to his official Facebook page to announce that he would be getting married.

In the post, he wrote that he was going to get married and that his fervent fans should wish him luck. He wrote:

Yɛkɔ wale..wish me luck

Lovely photos of him and his partner all booed up have gone viral on social media as many gush over the beauty of his wife-to-be.

However, the I Do Love You hitmaker did not share details of their Ghanaian wedding and this had many fans speculating the date for the wedding.

Reactions as Akwaboah flaunted his lover on social media

Below are the lovely messages Akwaboah Jnr's fans left in the comment section after announcing that he was getting married:

Faustina Nana Yaa said:

Good luck and best wishes

Osei-Bonsu Josephina said:

All the best and good luck for your future endeavors.

Nana Akosua Akosua said:

Somebody has stolen my crush away from me ....I wish you all the luck in the world..Our good God will grant you everything good that comes with marriage.❤️

Nana Ekua Yawson said:

Good luck dear, i wish you all the best in marriage

Herty Harding said:

Congratulations , bro. All the best in your preparation ☝️

Below are lovely photos of Akwaboah and his fiancee.

