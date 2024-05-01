The New Patriotic Party's Kwabena Boateng has won the keenly contested Ejisu by-election

The poll was marred by an alleged bribery involving two Electoral Commission officials

The National Democratic Congress did not participate in the by-election, citing financial concerns

The New Patriotic Party's Kwabena Boateng has won the Ejisu by-election, maintaining the governing party's slim majority in Parliament.

Boateng's leading contender in the poll was former MP Kwabena Aduomi, who was running as an independent candidate.

Kwabena Boateng secured over 55 percent of the vote. Source: Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng

Source: Facebook

Boateng secured 27,782 votes, representing 55.8% of the total votes cast, while Aduomi garnered 21,534, representing 43.3% of the total votes cast, according to provisional results.

The other candidates in the race were Esther Osei of the CPP, Beatrice Boakye of the LPG, Gabriel Agyemang Joseph, an independent candidate, and Attakorah Joseph, an independent candidate.

The National Democratic Congress did not participate in the by-election, citing financial concerns.

The NPP's majority group in Parliament lost its control of the house after the death of John Kumah, the MP who died in office.

Corruption concerns

The poll was marred by alleged bribery involving two Electoral Commission officials overseeing the by-election.

According to Joy News, whose reporters were on the ground, the man who tried to allegedly bribe the officials was Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko.

He was captured on camera putting an envelope on a table near the officials at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station.

The commission's preliminary investigations suggest that the officials were told it was lunch money.

The two officials have been identified as Regina Serwaa, the Ballot Issuer and George Sasu, the Presiding Officer.

Full results

Kwabena Boateng = 27, 782

Kwabena Aduomi = 21, 534

Esther Osei (CPP) = 89

Beatrice Boakye (LPG) = 140

Joseph Agyemang = 222

Atakora Joseph = 23

Akufo-Addo’s driver wins NPP La Dadekotopon parliamentary primary

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo’s driver, Joseph Addo, won the La Dedekotopon NPP Parliamentary primary.

Joseph Addo polled 664 votes against 555 from his main challenger, Solomon Kotey Niikio.

The previously elected Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in the area, Dr Gerald Joseph Tetteh, resigned for personal reasons.

Source: YEN.com.gh