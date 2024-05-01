Ejisu By-Election: NPP’s Kwabena Boateng Wins Poll Marred By Alleged Bribery With 55.8% Of The Vote
The New Patriotic Party's Kwabena Boateng has won the Ejisu by-election, maintaining the governing party's slim majority in Parliament.
Boateng's leading contender in the poll was former MP Kwabena Aduomi, who was running as an independent candidate.
Boateng secured 27,782 votes, representing 55.8% of the total votes cast, while Aduomi garnered 21,534, representing 43.3% of the total votes cast, according to provisional results.
The other candidates in the race were Esther Osei of the CPP, Beatrice Boakye of the LPG, Gabriel Agyemang Joseph, an independent candidate, and Attakorah Joseph, an independent candidate.
EC reveals the identity of officials engaged in alleged bribery, says money given them was “for lunch”
The National Democratic Congress did not participate in the by-election, citing financial concerns.
The NPP's majority group in Parliament lost its control of the house after the death of John Kumah, the MP who died in office.
Corruption concerns
The poll was marred by alleged bribery involving two Electoral Commission officials overseeing the by-election.
According to Joy News, whose reporters were on the ground, the man who tried to allegedly bribe the officials was Kwadaso MP Kingsley Nyarko.
He was captured on camera putting an envelope on a table near the officials at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station.
The commission's preliminary investigations suggest that the officials were told it was lunch money.
The two officials have been identified as Regina Serwaa, the Ballot Issuer and George Sasu, the Presiding Officer.
NPP MP Kingsley Nyarko at the centre of bribery allegations involving EC officials at Ejisu by-election
Full results
Kwabena Boateng = 27, 782
Kwabena Aduomi = 21, 534
Esther Osei (CPP) = 89
Beatrice Boakye (LPG) = 140
Joseph Agyemang = 222
Atakora Joseph = 23
