Ghanaian environmentalist and sustainability professional, Makafui Awuku, and his team have produced reusable bags for shoppers from recycled waste plastics.

The CEO of Mckingtorch Africa and his team processed over 400,000 water waste plastics recovered from the environment into reusable bags.

Funding for Makafui Awuku's project

The creative and social entrepreneur disclosed in a LinkedIn post that the laudable initiative is a pilot project funded by The Basel and Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions with support from Ghana's Ministry of Environment Science, Technology, and Innovation and the Basel Convention Coordinating Center for Africa in Nigeria.

Photos of Makafui Awuku. Credit: Makafui Awuku (LinkedIn).

''We produced 2000 bags and have gone on to partner with three shopping departments in the city of Accra, including Melcom Ghana, Max Mart Shopping Center, and Marina Shopping Center, to distribute them to shoppers,'' portions of his post read.

The project is part of efforts to challenge shoppers to use reusable bags for shopping to help reduce the number of single plastics they take when they shop.

Per Awuku, the project also included a survey that allows an understanding of behaviour patterns about how shoppers appreciate the environmental problem and their willingness to make an effort to help address the problem of waste plastic pollution.

Scores of commenters lauded their effort to tackle the problem of waste plastic pollution in the country.

See some of the photos below:

Photo of Makafui Awuku. Credit: Makafui Awuku (LinkedIn).

Photo as Makafui Awuku and his team produce reusable bags for shoppers from recycled waste plastics. Credit: Makafui Awuku (LinkedIn).

Netizens were wowed by the innovation of Makafui Awuku and his team

Ubong Inyang posted:

Great stuff. Can we partner? ShoppersBagNG is willing to partner with you to drive usage and uptake of the bags across Malls in Africa.

Awuku Makafui replied:

Yes, we can. Whatsapp on *233243548478.

RUBY Edem Comla posted:

Fabulous Work done. Greater work ahead.

Mayowa ONIOSUN reacted:

This is a great initiative, you and others like Adejoke Lasisi are helping us save the by transforming wastes into usable items. Kudos to you and your team.

Kwame Deynu commented:

Woooooooooow! Great innovation by a Dzo Lalian! Keep it up, Makafui!

Makafui Quashigah commented:

Great work! Keep up the innovation towards saving our planet. Big Ups.

