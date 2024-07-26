Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has mesmerised fashionistas with her black outfit

The sports fanatic noted for slaying in high heels did not disappoint with her choice of footwear to match her look

Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's flawless makeup and hairstyle

Former general manager for GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has proven that black outfits can be worn to every event, from the red carpet to corporate gatherings.

The eloquent media personality looked effortlessly chic in a black two-piece ready-to-wear ensemble designed by a top female designer in Ghana.

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah looks fabulous in two-piece outfits. Photo credit: @thenanaba.

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah wore a short-sleeved beaded crop top and a high-waisted mesh skirt that hid her curves.

The founder of the Women of Valour project wore a short bob hairstyle, flawless makeup, and long eyelashes to enhance her beauty.

Nana Aba Anamoah accessorised her look with gold stud earrings and two unique bracelets to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Rita Dominic comments on Nana Aba's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ritadominic stated:

"😂😂 You’re a character Nana"

samrita4522 stated:

"Forever beautiful queen ❤️🥰"

eyram_seddoh stated:

"Caption😂😂😂😂😂"

Iamamasemaa stated:

"Beautiful ❤️"

Sokoohemaaofficial stated:

"3y3 f3 ❤"

kweku_bernardo stated:

"Beautiful 😻❤️❤️❤️"

voga_tresses stated:

"Nana ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

trish5_love stated:

"Yes, it looks prettier than you described."

callme_khobby stated:

"The caption😂😂😂"

_nhyirabacaleb_ stated:

"My nanaaba 😍❤️"

okor_dede_1 stated:

"You can go back whatever you were doing 😂😂😂"

official_lellyko stated:

"Elegantly classic 😍😍🔥🔥"

Pattynanaama stated:

"Superbly gorgeous indeed ❤️"

yasberry_pinklipcream stated:

"Lady in black"

valerie_adjoa stated:

NANA ❤️❤️❤️

angelaavril6 stated:

Yeah it looks really gorgeous on you🔥 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Iamskyebrain stated:

classy woman

Detailsbyneyomi stated:

Gorgeous ❤️

Nana Aba Anamoah rocks suit

Nana Aba Anamoah stepped out in a stylish vest and matching pantsuit, with a colourful scarf covering her cleavage.

She wore a centre-parted bob hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders while flaunting her designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Aba Anamoah rocks Loewe outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Aba Anamoah, who celebrated her 44th birthday in style by releasing some gorgeous images.

The media celebrity donned pricey apparel from the Loewe fashion label and looked effortlessly stylish.

Social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah's elegant birthday pictures.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh