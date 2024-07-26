A video of a Ghanaian woman recounting her ordeal of being in a lousy marriage for six months has surfaced

She indicated that her sixth-month marriage was fraught with pain, betrayal, and a lot she could not bear

Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman has opened up about her woes in her six-month marriage with a man she described as controlling and emotionally abusive.

According to her, her life after her marriage was nothing but a constant struggle filled with emotional turmoil and a sense of entrapment.

During an interview with renowned actress Emelia Brobbey, she stated that her husband's true nature began to emerge soon after their wedding.

What started as minor disagreements often escalated into verbal abuse and emotional manipulation, leaving her distraught.

Recounting some of the worst days in her marriage, she stated that the verbal abuses escalated into physical assaults, leaving scars on her body. What broke her heart was the fact that her husband burnt her passport.

Eventually, she decided to quit the marriage after the assaults became unbearable.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian woman's story

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and took to the comment to sympathise with her.

@T Maroh wrote:

"Wives please let's learn to give soft answers."

@zee!¡$$ wrote:

"Some of our husband's and boyfriends are in competition with us."

@Nanipearl wrote:

"If you’re connect to your enemy as a lover, its takes God’s grace o herh."

@Queen Fati223 wrote:

"Is very true paaa hmmm. How can I saved my husband’s number, Matanfo hmm I got married to my enemy and don’t even know how to get out of it."

@Diamond Nana Abena Nhyira wrote:

"I pray God deliver us from such husbands. I'm even scared to make a choice as a life partner eeiiii. God have mercy."

@Wepersgloria wrote:

"My dear, those narcissistic men will not stop.You married to a super narcissist man.hmmm,lt is well.l understand you pains."

Lady opens up about marital struggles

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a married woman has opened up about her challenges in the first two years of marriage.

According to the lady, identified as Obaapa Rose, the man she married selfishly refused to cater for her, leaving her to assume the provider role in the marriage.

Her man, however, changed and started providing and caring for her needs after discovering that she had multiple businesses.

Source: YEN.com.gh