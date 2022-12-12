Ghanaian sports journalist, Frank Darkwah, shared photos on Twitter showing the sports complex that was built in Ghana with funds from FIFA

Several netizens showed how appalled they were with the building and compared it to a similar sports project built in Morocco

Many stated that the lack of seriousness and support in the sports industry contributed to the lacklustre performance of the Black Stars at the World Cup

Ghanaian sports journalist, Frank Darkwah, shared a photo that showed how funds from FIFA to build an ultramodern sports complex in Ghana were mismanaged. He posted photos of the unappealing Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence juxtaposed with the ultramodern Mohammed VI Football Academy in Morocco.

Ghanaians compare a sports complex in Ghana to a similar one in Morocco. Photo credit: Frank Darkwah and Ernest Ankomah

The youth national teams, as well as the Ghana Football Association's technical and administrative programs, are accommodated on the 62-acre complex, which was initially acquired in 2002. It cost approximately US$ 403,000.

The Ghanaman Centre of Excellence currently has four dorms, an administrative building, a large dining room, and four football fields — one of which is AstroTurf and the other two are Beach Soccer fields.

Netizens react to photos of the sports complex

Several netizens were unimpressed by how the facility looked and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

@OsazeeIkponmwo1 said:

We deserve what we get because we make excuses for our oppressors

@2moreyearstogo commented:

Half of the Moroccan team is born outside Morocco. Almost all of them play for foreign clubs. So, facilities at home were not the main contributing factor, it was the exposure of Morrocan plays to European leagues. Also, morocco is literally next door to Europe

@SpiceSimeone remarked:

FIFA should be directly investing that money in the various Football Associations instead of handing them over to the Associations. This would curb corruption and improve football facilities across the globe.

