Land Registration Fees in Ghana in 2026: Full List of Official Charges

The Lands Commission lists the first land registration fees between GH¢1,148 and GH¢1,178 per acre or part thereof

Ghanaians registering land may face additional charges for searches, documentation, inspections and stamp duty

The actual cost depends on the land's size, location, ownership status and registration requirements

Ghanaians planning to buy land in 2026 may need to budget for several official payments beyond the price agreed with the seller, including searches, document processing and registration.

Land registration in Ghana: Charges from GH¢95 to over GH¢1,000 explained. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The Lands Commission's published fee schedule shows that first registration of land attracts GH¢1,148 to GH¢1,178 for every acre or part of an acre.

However, the amount a buyer eventually pays depends on the type of transaction, location, required documents and whether the land already has a registered title.

Official land registration charges in Ghana

Before making payment to a seller, buyers can request an official search to check the records held by the Lands Commission. This is particularly important where several people claim ownership of the same plot or a seller cannot produce convincing documents.

In Greater Accra, a consolidated administrative search for a residential or similar plot is listed at GH¢237.50. An administrative search in the other regions specified by the Commission costs GH¢132.50, while a land certificate search is GH¢163.

The Commission also publishes separate rates for deed registration, first registration of title, transfers and survey-related services.

Service Published charge First registration, each acre or part GH¢1,148–GH¢1,178 Deed registration, residential or similar land GH¢283 Whole or part transfer, each acre or part GH¢973 Land certificate search GH¢163 Consolidated administrative search, Greater Accra GH¢237.50 Administrative search, specified other regions GH¢132.50 Application for plan approval GH¢80, plus area-based fee Plan approval for up to 0.10 hectares Additional GH¢30 Inspection within a district or regional capital GH¢75 Inspection outside a district or regional capital GH¢150 Processing of stamping for a lease GH¢95 Processing of stamping for an assignment GH¢110

These figures represent individual services rather than a package. A person registering a new title will not necessarily pay every amount in the table, and additional charges may arise where consent, concurrence, plotting or surveying is required.

Other payments and documents buyers need

Stamp duty is another expense. According to the Ghana Revenue Authority, the tax applies to certain legal documents, including conveyances and assignments, with value-based rates generally ranging from 0.25% to 1%.

The final assessment depends on the instrument and its value. The Lands Commission's processing fee for stamping is separate from the duty itself.

The Commission requires registration documents to identify the parties, describe the land and include an approved site plan with the relevant signatures. Depending on the land, evidence of consent or concurrence, ground-rent payments and other supporting records may also be necessary.

In a public notice on registration, the Commission stated:

"Registration under the Act 1036 is compulsory for all land owners."

Prospective buyers should therefore confirm ownership, ask for an official assessment of applicable fees and keep their receipts instead of assuming the listed first-registration charge covers the entire process.

These checks can help buyers identify inconsistencies before completing expensive transactions or starting construction.

The published schedule is a useful starting point, but the actual bill may vary with the land's size, tenure, location and documentation.

How to build a house in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that building a home with a monthly salary requires a savings target that leaves enough money for essential expenses.

Illustrative salary tables show how regular contributions can build a fund for land and construction.

A detailed plan should cover professional fees, permits, labour, roofing, finishing and utility connections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh