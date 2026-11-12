President John Mahama addressed the future of old Ghana cedi notes following the Bank of Ghana's introduction of the new Heritage Ghana Series

The Bank of Ghana unveiled the new currency notes on Thursday, November 12, 2026, with circulation expected to begin in December

Mahama outlined a transition plan involving both old and new notes remaining in use simultaneously before the old currency is phased out

President John Mahama clarified how Ghana plans to manage the changeover from existing cedi notes to the new Heritage Ghana Series, confirming that the two currencies will circulate together during a phased transition period.

President Mahama explains what will happen to the old currencies after the launch of the new Heritage Series banknotes. Photo source: Paa Kwasi Asare, John Dramani Mahama, RODWORKS/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Mahama made the remarks following the Bank of Ghana's unveiling of the new Heritage Ghana Series notes on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

The new currency is expected to enter circulation from December 2026, according to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama.

What happens to the old cedi notes?

Addressing concerns about how the currency change would be handled, President Mahama stated that the transition would be gradual rather than immediate.

"The new notes will run side by side with the old currency notes, which banks will gradually withdraw until the new notes take over completely," the President said.

Under this arrangement, Ghanaians will be able to continue using existing cedi notes without disruption while commercial banks progressively remove them from circulation.

The old notes will remain legal tender until the new series achieves full entry across the economy.

Heritage Ghana Series notes launch

The Bank of Ghana's introduction of the Heritage Ghana Series marks a significant redesign of the country's physical currency.

The central bank unveiled the notes on 12 November 2026, with the December rollout timeline giving financial institutions time to prepare for the distribution process.

The dual-circulation model is a common approach used by central banks during currency transitions, allowing consumers and businesses to adjust without facing an abrupt cut-off from familiar notes.

By placing the responsibility of withdrawal on the banking system rather than individual holders, the approach reduces the risk of confusion or economic disruption during the switchover.

No official deadline for the complete withdrawal of the old cedi notes has been announced by the Bank of Ghana at the time of publication.

The Instagram post detailing what happens to the old Ghana cedi notes is below:

Bank of Ghana launches new cedi app

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana launched a new Cedi App to help Ghanaians explore the Heritage Series banknotes before they enter circulation on December 1, 2026.

The app offered an interactive way to learn about the notes’ designs and security features, while a nationwide campaign would bring guidance to communities across all 16 regions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh