Ghana Cedi: List of Currency Designs From Independence to the New Heritage Series
- The Bank of Ghana officially launched the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series on Thursday, November 12, 2026
- Ghana's currency has gone through redesigns since independence, starting with the West African pound
- The new Heritage Series banknotes are expected to enter circulation on December 1, 2026
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Ghana has introduced several currency designs since gaining independence in 1957, with the country's banknotes undergoing significant changes in appearance, denominations and security features over the decades.
The latest development is the introduction of the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series, officially launched by the Bank of Ghana on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
The new banknotes mark another chapter in the country's monetary history, bringing together Ghanaian heritage, historical personalities, monuments and Adinkra symbols.
However, before the introduction of the new series, Ghana had gone through several currency changes, beginning with the West African pound.
West African pound (1957–1958)
At independence on March 6, 1957, Ghana was still using the West African pound, shillings and pence issued by the West African Currency Board.
Ghana pound (1958–1965)
On July 14, 1958, the Bank of Ghana introduced the Ghana pound, replacing the West African pound.
The notes featured the Bank of Ghana building and other national imagery.
First cedi (1965–1967)
On July 19, 1965, Ghana introduced the cedi and pesewa to replace the pound system.
The banknotes featured the portrait of President Kwame Nkrumah.
New Cedi (1967–1972)
Following the overthrow of Nkrumah's government, the New Cedi was introduced on February 17, 1967, with his portrait removed.
Cedi series (1972–1979)
The New Cedi designation was dropped, and the currency became known simply as the cedi. New designs featured people and aspects of Ghanaian life.
1979 currency reform
New banknotes were introduced following a demonetisation exercise.
The denominations included GH¢1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50 in the old currency.
1983 banknote series
Another series emerged in the 1980s, featuring personalities and activities such as farming, mining, education and traditional occupations.
Reduced-size banknotes (1996–2006)
Ghana introduced smaller banknotes featuring new designs, including higher denominations as inflation increased.
Modern cedi designs (2007–2019)
The 2007 redenomination introduced the modern Ghana cedi, featuring the Big Six. Subsequent additions included the commemorative GH¢2 and GH¢5 notes, as well as upgraded notes and GH¢100 and GH¢200 denominations in 2019.
Ghana Cedi Heritage Series (2026)
Launched on November 12, 2026, the latest series features historical personalities, national monuments and Adinkra symbols, alongside improved security features and smaller banknote sizes.
The Heritage Series represents the latest effort to reflect Ghana's history and identity through its national currency.
Bank of Ghana launches cedi app
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Bank of Ghana’s Cedi App, launched to help Ghanaians explore the features of the new Heritage Series banknotes ahead of their circulation on December 1, 2026.
The app offers interactive previews of notes from GH¢1 to GH¢200 and is intended to support people with visual impairments. A nationwide campaign will also use local languages to teach the public how to recognise and handle genuine banknotes.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh