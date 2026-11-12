The Bank of Ghana officially launched the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series on Thursday, November 12, 2026

Ghana's currency has gone through redesigns since independence, starting with the West African pound

The new Heritage Series banknotes are expected to enter circulation on December 1, 2026

Ghana has introduced several currency designs since gaining independence in 1957, with the country's banknotes undergoing significant changes in appearance, denominations and security features over the decades.

The Bank of Ghana launched the new Heritage Series on November 12, 2026, featuring historical personalities, national landmarks and Adinkra symbols. Image credit: Sky Power FM

Source: Facebook

The latest development is the introduction of the Ghana Cedi Heritage Series, officially launched by the Bank of Ghana on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The new banknotes mark another chapter in the country's monetary history, bringing together Ghanaian heritage, historical personalities, monuments and Adinkra symbols.

However, before the introduction of the new series, Ghana had gone through several currency changes, beginning with the West African pound.

West African pound (1957–1958)

The West African pound was Ghana's currency before the introduction of the Ghana pound in 1958. Imagec credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At independence on March 6, 1957, Ghana was still using the West African pound, shillings and pence issued by the West African Currency Board.

Ghana pound (1958–1965)

The Bank of Ghana introduced the Ghana pound in 1958, replacing the West African pound. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On July 14, 1958, the Bank of Ghana introduced the Ghana pound, replacing the West African pound.

The notes featured the Bank of Ghana building and other national imagery.

First cedi (1965–1967)

Ghana introduced its first cedi banknotes in 1965, featuring the portrait of Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On July 19, 1965, Ghana introduced the cedi and pesewa to replace the pound system.

The banknotes featured the portrait of President Kwame Nkrumah.

New Cedi (1967–1972)

The New Cedi was introduced in 1967 following the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah's government. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Following the overthrow of Nkrumah's government, the New Cedi was introduced on February 17, 1967, with his portrait removed.

Cedi series (1972–1979)

Ghana's banknotes underwent further design changes after the New Cedi designation was dropped in 1972. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The New Cedi designation was dropped, and the currency became known simply as the cedi. New designs featured people and aspects of Ghanaian life.

1979 currency reform

Ghana introduced redesigned banknotes in 1979 following a major currency demonetisation exercise. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New banknotes were introduced following a demonetisation exercise.

The denominations included GH¢1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50 in the old currency.

1983 banknote series

Another series emerged in the 1980s, featuring personalities and activities such as farming, mining, education and traditional occupations.

Reduced-size banknotes (1996–2006)

Ghana introduced redesigned, smaller banknotes in the years leading up to the 2007 currency redenomination. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghana introduced smaller banknotes featuring new designs, including higher denominations as inflation increased.

Modern cedi designs (2007–2019)

Ghana's modern cedi banknotes featured the Big Six, with subsequent commemorative issues and upgraded security features introduced over the years. Image credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The 2007 redenomination introduced the modern Ghana cedi, featuring the Big Six. Subsequent additions included the commemorative GH¢2 and GH¢5 notes, as well as upgraded notes and GH¢100 and GH¢200 denominations in 2019.

Ghana Cedi Heritage Series (2026)

Launched on November 12, 2026, the latest series features historical personalities, national monuments and Adinkra symbols, alongside improved security features and smaller banknote sizes.

The Heritage Series represents the latest effort to reflect Ghana's history and identity through its national currency.

Bank of Ghana launches cedi app

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Bank of Ghana’s Cedi App, launched to help Ghanaians explore the features of the new Heritage Series banknotes ahead of their circulation on December 1, 2026.

The app offers interactive previews of notes from GH¢1 to GH¢200 and is intended to support people with visual impairments. A nationwide campaign will also use local languages to teach the public how to recognise and handle genuine banknotes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh