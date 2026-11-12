The Bank of Ghana scheduled the launch of its upgraded cedi banknotes for November 12, 2026, introducing stronger materials and improved security features

The new Heritage Series banknotes retain their cotton-based material but feature additional reinforcement to improve durability and withstand everyday handling

All eight denominations, from GH¢1 to GH¢200, are included in the upgraded series, while existing banknotes remain legal tender across Ghana

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) scheduled the official launch of its new Ghana cedi banknotes for November 12, 2026, marking a significant upgrade to the country's currency.

New Ghana cedi notes launched: What to know about their quality and durability. Image credit: Pulsegh, The voice of Africa

Source: UGC

The upgraded banknotes, known as the Heritage Series, introduce improvements in quality, durability, security and design.

The initiative forms part of the central bank's efforts to modernise Ghana's currency while reducing the cost of replacing damaged banknotes.

The new series also celebrates Ghana's history, culture and national identity through redesigned features.

Quality of the new cedi notes

One of the biggest changes introduced under the Heritage Series concerns the quality and strength of the banknotes.

According to the Bank of Ghana's Director of Currency Management, Dominic Owusu, the upgraded notes retain the traditional 100 per cent cotton material used in producing Ghana's currency.

However, the cotton-based material has undergone additional reinforcement to make the banknotes stronger and more resistant to damage during everyday transactions.

The central bank opted against introducing polymer or plastic banknotes, taking Ghana's tropical climate into consideration.

The improved material is designed to withstand frequent folding, handling and circulation, allowing the notes to remain usable for longer periods.

Watch the X video below:

The banknotes also incorporate enhanced security features intended to make counterfeiting more difficult.

Additionally, improved tactile markings and different banknote sizes will help visually impaired Ghanaians distinguish between denominations.

These improvements are expected to reduce the frequency of replacing worn-out currency and lower printing costs.

Denominations and circulation of new notes

The Heritage Series covers eight denominations, maintaining the existing structure of Ghana's currency.

These include GH¢1, GH¢2, GH¢5, GH¢10, GH¢20, GH¢50, GH¢100 and GH¢200.

The GH¢2 banknote is being reintroduced under the upgraded series, while the Bank of Ghana has ruled out introducing a GH¢500 note.

Despite the launch, the central bank has explained that existing Ghana cedi banknotes will remain legal tender and continue circulating alongside the upgraded versions.

The public will therefore not be required to exchange their existing banknotes simply because new designs have been introduced.

The new notes are expected to enter circulation through commercial banks after the necessary preparations.

Watch another X video below:

The Bank of Ghana has also encouraged Ghanaians to handle both existing and upgraded banknotes carefully by avoiding excessive folding, stapling, writing and other practices that could damage the currency.

BOG urges calm over cedi depreciation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Central Bank has sought to reassure businesses, describing the recent depreciation as temporary market movements and maintaining that it has sufficient capacity to support the market when required.

It earlier downplayed concerns over the cedi’s early-year depreciation in 2026, which has remained steady.

Ghana's international reserves have crossed $14 billion, according to the latest available data from the Bank of Ghana.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh