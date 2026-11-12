The Bank of Ghana has launched a Cedi App to help Ghanaians understand the features of the new Heritage Series banknotes ahead of circulation

Listed on Google Play as “The Cedi”, the application offers previews of the denominations, with an interface inviting users to swipe and tap

The initiative will also assist people with visual impairments, while a nationwide campaign will educate the public on recognising and handling genuine notes

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The Bank of Ghana has launched a Cedi App to help the public learn about the newly unveiled Heritage Series banknotes before they enter circulation on December 1, 2026.

Bank of Ghana’s Cedi App helps users identify new notes: How to use it. Image credit: Google Play Store, Bank of Ghana. Image credit: tv3_ghana

Source: UGC

Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama announced the initiative at the launch of the upgraded banknotes at Bank Square in Accra on November 12, 2026.

The application forms part of the central bank’s efforts to make currency education more accessible and help Ghanaians become familiar with the features of the new notes. It is also intended to assist people with visual impairments.

How to find the Cedi App

An Android listing on the Google Play Store identifies the application as “The Cedi”, with 3D Interactive STHLM AB named as its developer.

The listing reviewed shows a download size of 92 MB and an installation button. Its icon features a yellow cedi symbol against a blue background, helping users distinguish it when searching.

Preview images display banknotes ranging from GH¢1 to GH¢200, alongside a “swipe and tap” instruction for exploring the currency.

Android users can search for “The Cedi” on Google Play and check the developer’s name against the listing before installing.

According to MyJoyOnline’s report, the application will provide information about the Heritage Series and its security characteristics.

However, the information reviewed does not confirm whether it can scan a physical banknote and automatically determine its authenticity. The launch announcement also did not explain the specific accessibility functions available to users with visual impairments.

New notes arrive in December

The Heritage Series will circulate alongside existing banknotes from December 1, 2026. The current notes will remain legal tender, meaning people will not need to rush to exchange their cash.

The upgraded notes feature enhanced security, improved durability and more portable sizes. Their designs incorporate elements of Ghana’s heritage, including national heroes, historic landmarks and Adinkra symbols.

Alongside the application, the Bank of Ghana will undertake a public education campaign across all 16 regions.

The campaign will use major local languages to explain how to recognise genuine banknotes, understand their security features and handle the currency responsibly.

This will extend public education beyond the app, helping more Ghanaians prepare for the new notes and understand the changes introduced under the Heritage Series.

How to use the Cedi App

Download “The Cedi” from your phone’s app store, checking that the developer is listed as 3D Interactive STHLM AB. Open the application to explore the banknotes without creating an account.

Users can swipe and tap through the denominations to learn about their designs and security features. To use the scanning function, allow camera access when prompted and point the phone’s camera at a supported banknote. The app recognises the note and displays related educational information.

According to the developer, both scanning and educational content work offline after installation. Camera access is optional, so users can still explore other features without granting permission.

The scanning function helps users learn about banknotes, but should not be treated as confirmation that a physical note is genuine.

Mahama speaks on economic turnaround

On January 25, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama expressed surprise at the improvement in key indicators of the economy.

He described the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God and had expected it to take about two years to see an economic turnaround.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration oversaw a significant reversal of the country's fortunes in 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh