The details of the unaccredited PhD courses at the University of Ghana have been released

The 13 courses released are part of a total of 67 PhD programmes run by the renowned university

The Auditor-General's report for 2021 found 374 unaccredited programmes being run by the university at different levels

Thirteen of the 67 unaccredited Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes being run by the University of Ghana, Legon, have been disclosed.

The Auditor-General’s report for 2021 showed that the renowned university was running as many as 374 programmes yet to be accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) or have their accreditations renewed.

According to the Auditor-General’s report, 14 programmes were at the Diploma level, 80 were undergraduate programmes, 213 were postgraduate programmes, and 67 were PhD programmes.

But a report by Ghanaweb states that 13 of the 67 unaccredited PhD programmes run by the University of Ghana have been released by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and they are as follows:

1. PhD in Accounting,

2. PhD in African Studies,

3. PhD in Agricultural Extension,

4. PhD in Biomedical Engineering,

5. PhD in Communication Studies.

6. PhD in Development Economics,

7. PhD in Development Studies,

8. PhD in Food Science,

9. PhD in Health Policy & Management,

10. PhD in Information Systems,

11. PhD in Marketing,

12. PhD in Material Science & Engineering, and

13. PhD in Soil Science.

KNUST Fights Auditor-General’s Findings On Unaccredited Programme

At the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), another top university, the Auditor-General found that only 61 out of the 360 programmes have been accredited. But management has responded fiercely.

University Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, said KNUST has complied with Ghana Tertiary Education Commission regulations.

He stated that the GTEC has failed to deliver on its mandate to secure accreditation for existing programmes that needed reaccreditation.

“We have submitted over 468 applications for existing programmes, so when the documents are with GTEC, and they haven’t been worked on, there is a little delay. That is not to say, the university is running unaccredited programmes. KNUST existed long ago before the setting up of the National Accreditation Board and GTEC," he said.

