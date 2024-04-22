A young PhD holder, Dr Zee, is trending online for saying educational accomplishments are better than wealth

This claim has attracted a mixed reaction among Ghanaians in a series of videos sighted on TikTok

Netizens have given their two cents on the subject of the importance of formal education

A US-based Ghanaian female PhD holder, Dr Abigail Zita Seshie, has got peeps on social media debating the importance of education and personal development.

This was after the young doctor of sociology rebuked attempts by some people online to devalue educational achievements, comparing academic certificates to wealth.

Dr Abigail Zeeta Seshie. Photo credit: dr_zeeta/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dr Zee, as she is famously known on TikTok, says it is "a poor man's mentality" for some people to draw a correlation between academic accomplishment and wealth, adding that having a PhD automatically makes one wealthy.

She said that while formal education may not necessarily translate into riches, it gives people some prestige, priviledge and access to certain places money would never take them.

"Nobody said that if you have a PhD you are going to be wealthy. That is not it, but it will give you priviledge because formal education refines you. In sociology, we call it social and cultural capital. There are places that your credentials and your education would take you that your money cannot take you," she said.

In a series of TikTok videos, Dr Zee also encouraged the youth, especially young women, to focus on personal development instead of idling and hoping for a breakthrough from men.

While acknowledging that marriage is important, Dr Zee advised women not to focus solely on it as it is not an achievement.

According to her, educated women are self-reliant and independent and have a better chance of attracting high-quality men.

Dr Zee's video attracts a mixed reaction

Dr Zee's video has attracted mixed reactions on TikTok, resulting in a heated debate on the importance of formal education for women.

Joy Gyamfi, a popular female Ghanaian TikTok user based in the US, said only those with nothing to offer would trash other people's educational achievements.

"If a degree is just a piece of paper, here is a printer, print one," she said in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Mr Jay commented:

"there is no where in this world that money can't take you my dear."

Dr_Zee | Sociologist replied:

"Go to Canada and enter the parliament."

pmd Spartan also said:

"Am not a degree holder but I employed degree holders.life is full of comedy."

Chief Supt Sarah Aba-Afari The First Female Police PhD Holder In Ghana And Africa Bags 2

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Sarah Aba-Afari, a police commander and the first female police officer in Ghana and Africa to hold a PhD, has received two honorary doctorate degrees for her contribution to crime reduction in Madina.

In a conversation with YEN.com.gh, she mentioned her plans to use her education to address the security needs of her community and bridge gender inequalities.

Source: YEN.com.gh