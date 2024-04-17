A brilliant young Ghanaian girl has passed her WASSCE with distinction after securing 7As and a B

She, however, cannot further her education due to financial constraints and has appealed to the general public to come to her aid

She aspires to be a nurse in the future but is uncertain if that would be possible, given her current situation

A brilliant Ghanaian Senior High School (SHS) graduate has got tongues wagging with her outstanding performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Exam (WASSCE).

The young lady, identified as Emmanuella Dede Amoah scored 7As and a B in the exam.

Brilliant young graduate calls for help

Source: UGC

Despite her sterling performance in the WASSCE, her aspirations hang in the balance due to financial constraints.

The old student of in Adukrom cannot further her education because she cannot afford the university fees.

Emmanuella aspires to be a nurse in the future

Emmanuella wants to be a professional nurse someday. To ensure this dream of hers becomes a reality, the brilliant girl has consistently worked hard to secure good grades throughout her academic life.

Her parents divorced when she was still very young and she has since been in the care of her mother.

After various attempts, both parents have not been able to secure the funds necessary to send her back to school.

Emmanuella fears her aspirations may not materialise if she doesn't get the needed support.

She, thus, has called on the general public to come to her aid as she is in dire need of their support.

Student with 6As may have his dreams of becoming a lawyer shattered due to financial issues

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian SHS graduate who feared his dreams may be shattered due to financial constraints.

Stephen Eshun, a former student of Huni Valley Senior High School, scored six As and two Bs in the 2023 WASSCE.

Stephen dreams of studying law, but that may not be possible if he does not get financial support for his tertiary education.

The former Hunivass student believes he would make an excellent lawyer, but that is hinged on financial assistance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh