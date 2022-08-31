The University of Ghana, Legon has been asked to step up its management of students' fees since the current regime was poor

The university reportedly failed to recover over GH¢2.5 million in fees from 700 students who were not active students in the year under review

The university's management was also faulted for poorly managing the school's lands as many of its lands did not have land titles

The Auditor General’s report for 2021 has disclosed that the University of Ghana, Legon has been conducting the management of students’ fees poorly.

According to the report, a review of the university’s books found that over GH¢2.5 million is owed by 700 students who are not part of the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic years.

The report cited the university for weaknesses in the management of students’ fees receivable.

“We recommended that the Director of Finance should ensure the development of ageing reports on students’ receivables and investigate the total amount of GH¢3,407,815.63 assigned to the unknown students,” the report released recently said.

The report also faulted the university on how it was managing its lands, noting that out of the 38 parcels of land it owned, only 11 were duly supported with Land Title/Conveyance Deeds.

The A-G thus recommended that urgent steps be taken to register all the assigned lands owned by the university.

Auditor-General’s Report 2021: Only 61 Out Of 360 Programmes Run By KNUST Are Accredited

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that another of Ghana’s premier universities, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been called out for running as many as 299 unaccredited programmes.

According to the 2021 Auditor-General’s report on educational institutions, of the 360 programmes run by the University, only 61 have been accredited. The report explained that auditors discovered that 190 programmes had been sent to National Accreditation Board (NAB) for accreditation and reaccreditation, while 109 were yet to be sent to the board for accreditation.

“We recommended to Management to cease running programmes that are not accredited or having its accredited certificates expired until they are accredited or renewed, to avoid sanctions by NAB,” the state audit report warned.

