The Law School entrance exams questions that leaked before the start of the paper has been cancelled

The Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council said in a notice that the questions had been cancelled

This is not the first time an exam conducted by the IEC has been leaked online hours before the start of the paper

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana School of Law has been compelled to cancel its Entrance Examination after questions leaked on social media hours before the start of the paper.

The paper was scheduled to be taken on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10 am, however, the questions leaked on WhatsApp and Facebook hours before the scheduled time for the paper.

The Independence Examination Committee cancelled the entrance exams after papers leaked hours before the start of the paper. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

But after a short meeting, the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) rescheduled the paper to 1:30 pm Friday.

The Independent Examination Committee issued a notice announcing the cancellation of the paper and rescheduling to 1pm. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Entrance Exams Paper Leaks Hours Before Start of Examination

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the leak of the questions on Friday was not the first time this has happened.

In July 2022, the Independent Examinations Committee was compelled to cancel the “Civil Procedure” paper because it was suspected to have leaked hours before the scheduled time.

The leak of the entrance exams paper triggered a lot of criticism of the GLC, which has been accused of being overly authoritative and unwilling to introduce progressive reforms in legal education.

"The General Legal Council is just as incompetent as the bench. Together they continue to disgrace the legal profession but you folks are refusing to bring them to heel!" was the reaction FixTheCountry's Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Private Schools In Ghana Want WAEC Scrapped Because It Has Outlived Its Purpose

Also, in another story, YEN.com.gh reported that private basic and secondary schools in Ghana want the West African Examination Council (WAEC) scrapped.

Their mother body, the Ghana National Council for Private Schools (GNACOPS), believes that the council has outlived its usefulness.

National Executive Director for GNACOPS, Kwesi Enoch Nana Gyetuah has said the rigid examination regime of the WAEC is not consistent with modern tenets of education.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh