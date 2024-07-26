Joselyn Dumas has responded to a fan who called her out for allegedly doing liposuction like other celebrities

In the viral video, the Ghanaian actress wore a sports bra and matching skintight pants for her workout session

Social media users commented on the video, with Joselyn Dumas adding a bible verse in a reply to one remark

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has replied to one of her loyal fans, who has accused her of going under the knife.

The Adams Apple star is a talented female celebrity with a high fashion sense, who occasionally flaunts her flat tummy in daring outfits.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas flaunts her abs during her workout. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Instagram user @patience.atukunda.9 alleged that the curvy A-lister is always working out to maintain her shape after the liposuction.

"After some liposuction it’s advised to keep training a lot in order to keep the shape ❤🙌👏"

Joselyn Dumas then responded to the comment under her Instagram post, saying:

"@patience.atukunda.9 and it’s always women hating on each other. Did I go with you to get lipo?? Were you there when I was getting it done? Thou shall not bear false witness…Sending you light and love cos I can see you need it! 🙏🏽"

Fans react to Joselyn Dumas' comment

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gho_stpage stated:

"If ibi curse wey she curse you, you couldn’t have grabbed am for free…people should learn to shut up if you don’t have anything sensible to say under people’s post🤦🏻‍♂️ ino be force"

joshuamariam826 stated:

"@joselyn_dumas absolutely. Pls tell them. Imagine seeing one saying you went to work on your body, they should provide a receipt of you going with them. Perhaps, I love your response... You were not rude but gave a painful response that she deserves 😂😂😂. Anyone who said it's pride, it's not, it's called standard 🔥🔥👏👏"

keltov32020 stated:

"@joselyn_dumas no mind dem dem no know say na person natural body dem use as specimen to sculpt other women"

Ayowah stated:

"@joselyn_dumas and even if you did lips there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. A lot of women would love to have that but they cannot afford it so they hate. I like you body, whether lips or real. Lots of hugs to you. 🥰"

