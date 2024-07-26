Global site navigation

Joselyn Dumas Blasts Fan Who Accuses Actress Of Doing Liposuction: "Women Hating On Each Other"
Joselyn Dumas Blasts Fan Who Accuses Actress Of Doing Liposuction: "Women Hating On Each Other"

by  Portia Arthur 3 min read
  • Joselyn Dumas has responded to a fan who called her out for allegedly doing liposuction like other celebrities
  • In the viral video, the Ghanaian actress wore a sports bra and matching skintight pants for her workout session
  • Social media users commented on the video, with Joselyn Dumas adding a bible verse in a reply to one remark

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has replied to one of her loyal fans, who has accused her of going under the knife.

The Adams Apple star is a talented female celebrity with a high fashion sense, who occasionally flaunts her flat tummy in daring outfits.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas looks beautiful without makeup.
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas flaunts her abs during her workout. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.
Source: Instagram

Instagram user @patience.atukunda.9 alleged that the curvy A-lister is always working out to maintain her shape after the liposuction.

"After some liposuction it’s advised to keep training a lot in order to keep the shape ❤🙌👏"

Joselyn Dumas then responded to the comment under her Instagram post, saying:

"@patience.atukunda.9 and it’s always women hating on each other. Did I go with you to get lipo?? Were you there when I was getting it done? Thou shall not bear false witness…Sending you light and love cos I can see you need it! 🙏🏽"

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Joselyn Dumas' comment

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

gho_stpage stated:

"If ibi curse wey she curse you, you couldn’t have grabbed am for free…people should learn to shut up if you don’t have anything sensible to say under people’s post🤦🏻‍♂️ ino be force"

joshuamariam826 stated:

"@joselyn_dumas absolutely. Pls tell them. Imagine seeing one saying you went to work on your body, they should provide a receipt of you going with them. Perhaps, I love your response... You were not rude but gave a painful response that she deserves 😂😂😂. Anyone who said it's pride, it's not, it's called standard 🔥🔥👏👏"

keltov32020 stated:

"@joselyn_dumas no mind dem dem no know say na person natural body dem use as specimen to sculpt other women"

Ayowah stated:

"@joselyn_dumas and even if you did lips there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. A lot of women would love to have that but they cannot afford it so they hate. I like you body, whether lips or real. Lots of hugs to you. 🥰"

Joselyn Dumas slays in a lace dress

Joselyn Dumas also attended her friend's birthday party in a custom-made lace outfit.

She flaunted her curves in a spaghetti strap dress, highlighting her figure while rocking a short bob hairstyle.

Watch the video below:

Joselyn Dumas dazzles in a daring outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who is known for inspiring her followers with her stylish outfits.

The actress' admirers flooded the comments section after she went on a date with her stylist in a skimpy costume.

Numerous social media users commented about Joselyn Dumas' haircut selection, which matched her appearance.

Source: YEN.com.gh

