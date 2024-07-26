Joselyn Dumas Blasts Fan Who Accuses Actress Of Doing Liposuction: "Women Hating On Each Other"
- Joselyn Dumas has responded to a fan who called her out for allegedly doing liposuction like other celebrities
- In the viral video, the Ghanaian actress wore a sports bra and matching skintight pants for her workout session
- Social media users commented on the video, with Joselyn Dumas adding a bible verse in a reply to one remark
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has replied to one of her loyal fans, who has accused her of going under the knife.
The Adams Apple star is a talented female celebrity with a high fashion sense, who occasionally flaunts her flat tummy in daring outfits.
Instagram user @patience.atukunda.9 alleged that the curvy A-lister is always working out to maintain her shape after the liposuction.
"After some liposuction it’s advised to keep training a lot in order to keep the shape ❤🙌👏"
Joselyn Dumas then responded to the comment under her Instagram post, saying:
"@patience.atukunda.9 and it’s always women hating on each other. Did I go with you to get lipo?? Were you there when I was getting it done? Thou shall not bear false witness…Sending you light and love cos I can see you need it! 🙏🏽"
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Joselyn Dumas' comment
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
gho_stpage stated:
"If ibi curse wey she curse you, you couldn’t have grabbed am for free…people should learn to shut up if you don’t have anything sensible to say under people’s post🤦🏻♂️ ino be force"
joshuamariam826 stated:
"@joselyn_dumas absolutely. Pls tell them. Imagine seeing one saying you went to work on your body, they should provide a receipt of you going with them. Perhaps, I love your response... You were not rude but gave a painful response that she deserves 😂😂😂. Anyone who said it's pride, it's not, it's called standard 🔥🔥👏👏"
keltov32020 stated:
"@joselyn_dumas no mind dem dem no know say na person natural body dem use as specimen to sculpt other women"
Ayowah stated:
"@joselyn_dumas and even if you did lips there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. A lot of women would love to have that but they cannot afford it so they hate. I like you body, whether lips or real. Lots of hugs to you. 🥰"
Joselyn Dumas slays in a lace dress
Joselyn Dumas also attended her friend's birthday party in a custom-made lace outfit.
She flaunted her curves in a spaghetti strap dress, highlighting her figure while rocking a short bob hairstyle.
Watch the video below:
Joselyn Dumas dazzles in a daring outfit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joselyn Dumas, who is known for inspiring her followers with her stylish outfits.
The actress' admirers flooded the comments section after she went on a date with her stylist in a skimpy costume.
Numerous social media users commented about Joselyn Dumas' haircut selection, which matched her appearance.
Source: YEN.com.gh
