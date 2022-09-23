The questions for the Ghana School of Law Entrance Examinations have leaked on social media

The paper was scheduled to be taken at 10am, however, reports indicate the paper leaked at least two hours earlier

This is not the first time questions for an examination conducted by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council has leaked

Questions for the Entrance Examination of the Ghana School of Law has leaked hours before the time for the start of the paper on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The paper was scheduled to start at 10am, however, reports indicate that the paper leaked on WhatsApp platforms hours earlier.

Citi News claims it has a copy of the leaked paper which has been shared widely on many other social media platforms.

“The examination, which is being supervised by the Independent Examination Committee of the General Legal Council, has four pages with two questions that candidates are expected to answer,” Citi News reported.

The report said the General Legal Council had called a meeting on what decision to take.

This is not the first time this is happening, in July 2022, the Independent Examinations Body was compelled to cancel the “Civil Procedure” paper because it was suspected to have leaked hours before the time it was scheduled to be taken.

