Shatta Wale, in a TikTok Live discussion, threw subtle jabs at presidential aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar

The musician cautioned Ghanaians against supporting Cheddar's bid for the presidency of Ghana

Shatta Wale's comments gathered many reactions from social media users, who shared their opinions

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale called Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar's presidential bid, into question.

Shatta Wale takes a swipe at Cheddar's presidential bid. Photo source: @shattawalenima @nana_kwame_bediako_cheddar

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale criticises Cheddar's presidential bid

Shatta Wale cautioned Ghanaians against voting for Cheddar in the December 7 presidential elections.

The dancehall artiste argued that Cheddar, like other politicians, has nothing good to offer Ghanaians. He made the remarks during a live TikTok session, during which a participant advocated for Cheddar to be Ghana's next president.

Shatta Wale was, however, displeased and called for the participant to be removed from the live session. He emphasised that he was not interested in any political agenda or party because none came to his aid when needed.

Shatta Wale also questioned what political aspirant Cheddar has done to warrant Ghanaians' unwavering support. He asserted that Ghanaians get tricked by politicians' promises and vote for them again despite no improvements in their lives.

He stressed that his wealth, which includes his real estate and transport business, was obtained through his personal effort and not through any support from political parties.

Shatta Wale urged Ghanaians to fight for themselves and not rely on Cheddar or politicians to change their lives. He added that his father's experience as a politician gave him a broad knowledge of Ghana's political system.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale criticising Cheddar's presidential bid:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's criticism of Cheddar's presidential bid sparked massive reactions from many TikTokers. Many of them criticised the dancehall artiste for his remarks. Others also agreed with his remarks. YEN.com.gh gathered some of these comments.

Serwaa Joyce commented:

"Shatta Wale behave and speaks like my little brother no sense."

Real Negg commented:

"Shatta is against Cheddar 😭 why."

Codes commented:

"I am a full Shatta fan, but he’s not making sense here, chale."

Royness commented:

"Herrrrr shatta you can deceive paaaa😩😩😩 eno be you wey dey talk say Cheddar dey advice you den thins? Now what he do you? What kind of jealousy you get like that? for real 💔💔💔💔💔💔."

crossedroadz commented:

"We know Shatta is a musician. What work does cheddar do? Don’t tell me real estate because even sakawa boys are into real estate."

NanaYaw commented:

"Cheddar is not going to win an election anytime soon. The youth don't understand politics. Mr. Nduom had 1000s of workers across the country, what didn't he do in politics, but never won an election. Cheddar came into the picture just few months ago and the youth thinks he is the saviour because he has money and living a luxurious life. Even Aliko Dangote is going through trials from politicians in Nigeria. Politics is a game of the masses. It is like Religion. Change is almost impossible."

Shatta Wale expresses lack of interest in titles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale, in a TikTok Live video, expressed his lack of interest in titles and accolades, taking a jab at colleagues who pride themselves on being A-list artistes.

Shatta Wale took the opportunity to boast about his various business ventures, which extend beyond his music career. He revealed his investments in real estate and the transport sector, indicating his commitment to securing financial stability.

Source: YEN.com.gh