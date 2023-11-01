The Ghana Education Service has released the academic calendar for the 2023/2024 academic year

First-year senior high school students awaiting their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results will report to school on December 4, 2023.

The Ghana Education Service has released the 2023/2024 academic calendar containing the dates.

The calendar covers both single and double-track students

Forms Two and Three students under the single track system report to school on November 1.

Form One students will be in school from December 4, 2023, to March 5, 2024.

They will, however, return to school on May 13, 2024, until July 9, 2024.

They are due to go on break again on July 10, 2024, and reopen on September 3 up to November 15, 2024, when the academic year ends.

GES chases unqualified BECE candidates

The GES is searching for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year.

The service has described such students as being unqualified and has directed all school heads to reveal such students

Graphic Online reported that the GES plans to scrutinise the attendance records of JHS students

BECE sets gender record

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, more girls than boys sat for the BECE for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females, according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, with 117,084, comprising 57,973 males and 59,111 females.

The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 112,894 candidates, comprising 54,624 males and 58,270 females.

BECE and WASSCE almost derailed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that financial challenges from the government almost derailed the WASSCE and BECE.

The government eventually said it released GH¢55 million to WAEC to organise the two crucial examinations for 2023.

Public Relations Officer of WAEC Ghana, Winifred Ampiaw, explained that GH¢15 million would be used to organise the BECE, while GH¢40 million would be allocated for the WASSCE.

Source: YEN.com.gh