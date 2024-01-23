The 2001-year group of the Okuapemman Past Students Association also known as OKUAS 2G1 has commissioned an ultra-modern toilet facility costing over GHs200,000 to their alma mater, Okuapemman Senior High to mark 20 years of leaving the school.

The famous Category “A” coeducational institution and a Science Resource Centre, Okuapemman School has the physical infrastructure, the human resources and a unique mandate to train students who have normal vision and visually impaired. The unique mandate of the school makes it the ultimate choice and destination for many families that are seeking an all-inclusive quality education for their children and wards.

The recent influx and increase in student enrollment have worsened the state of the only toilet facility serving two of the male houses, namely, Opoku Acheampong House and Kwadade House.

Okuapemman 2001 Past Students Commissions An Ultra-Modern Facility Photo Credit: Okuapemman 2001 Past students

It is in the light of the above and in the spirit of giving back to our Alma Mata which reflects the school’s motor, “Semper Primus! Always First!!”, the OKUAS 2G1 year group with the collective efforts of all members has for the first time built a fully operational ultra-modern toilet facility for the school. The facility contributes to the attainment of SDG 6 which seeks to “end open defecation and provide access to sanitation and hygiene for all”.

The ultra-modern facility has sixteen (16) cubicles, each having a modern toilet bowl with a cistern, four (4) urinal bowls, four (4) hand washing basins, and an inner storeroom to keep detergents and other cleaning materials. The facility has one of the best roofing materials, doors and adjustable aluminium and glass windows. The facility is also equipped with a complete water supply system made up of a mechanized borehole with a pumping machine and an overhead water reservoir to supply water continuously for use at the facility.

The facility is an addition to the several projects that the 2G1 year group has to its credit. Prior to this remarkable donation, the group had donated a set of cooking utensils to the school’s kitchen department also in commemoration of their 20th Anniversary.

Speaking to the Vice President and Project Committee Chairperson of the Group, Mrs. Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado (CMKtr) at the handing-over ceremony, she stated, “We’re indeed proud of being past students of Okuapemman Senior High and we believe this kind gesture is a way of expressing how grateful we are to the school for nurturing us and allowing us to make a living through secondary education. We promise to even do more for the school in the coming years, and humbly appeal to all other past students and corporate Ghana to consider Okuapemman Senior High when it comes to Corporate Social Responsibilities”. She concluded by appealing to the students to maintain it well and ensure it’s in good condition always.

The Headmaster, Rev. Richard Afari also remarked, “I have always indicated that the increased number of students population has come along with its demand and has put a lot of pressure on existing facilities. This facility is very timely and will help to improve the quality of life of our students. We are very grateful to the 2001-year group for selflessly giving back in a remarkable way”.

Before the handing over, the students were taken through a mentorship session and were exposed to insightful topics such as, “Poised to Achieve Excellence” by Mrs. Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado (CMKtr), “Goal setting” by Jacob Owusu Ntiamoah, as well as “Values, Ethics and Etiquettes” by Linda Offei Doke.

