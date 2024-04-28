Rapper/singer King Paluta delighted a passionate crowd with his popular songs during an event in Italy

The musician poured out his soul and spirit into his heartfelt performance in the European country

Thrilling videos featuring King Paluta's performance of Aha Akye and Aseda have delighted fans online

Rapper/singer Thomas Adjei Wireko, known professionally as King Paluta, poured out his soul into his spirited and energy-filled performance at an event in Italy.

This comes after the Aseda hit musician took his banging and praise songs to his global fans in Hamburg, Germany.

King Paluta performs hit songs

In videos on Instagram, the rapper moved the crowd with his popular songs, including Aha Akye and Aseda, at the event in Italy. One of the clips showed Black Stars player Felix Afena Ohene Gyan arriving to support the rapper.

King Paluta's captivating stage persona wowed the crowd, who enthusiastically sang along to his lyrics.

The music event was a fantastic experience for fans who connected with the musician through his passionate performances and songs.

Watch the enthralling videos where King Paluta performs Aseda and Aha Akye below:

King Paluta performs Aha Akye in the thrilling video below:

How fans react to the videos of King Paluta's performance in Italy

YEN.com.gh compiled the comments here.

Nanaboateng579 wrote:

New Artist of the Year.

Kofivans_music reacted:

Massive.

Young_bloodofficial12 admitted:

Yesterday was lit .

King Paluta opens up on his absentee father

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper King Paluta opened up about his childhood, revealing that only his mother raised him.

According to Paluta, whose real name is Atta Panyin Kyeremeh, he was born out of wedlock and did not meet his father until he was almost an adult.

In an interview with Deloris Friompong Manso on The Delay Show, the rapper stated that neither he nor his mother knew his father's whereabouts during his childhood. It was not until when he was about 19 years old that King Paluta finally met his long-absent father, who paid them a visit in Kumasi.

