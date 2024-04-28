Ghanaian media personality Portia Gabor is among the famous newscasters celebrating their birthday in April

The celebrity mother looked classy in a decent dress with mild makeup for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Portia Gabor's outfit while admiring her flawless beauty

Award-winning media personality Portia Gabor is trending online after her beautiful birthday photos surfaced online.

The eloquent and talented media personality looked gorgeous in a stylish turtle-neck purple dress with three-quarter sleeves.

TV3 presenter Portia Gabor slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

Portia Gabor wore a frontal lace straight hairstyle that blended with her skin tone as she smiled for the cameras.

She accessorised her look with simple earrings while showing off her expensive wedding ring in the viral photo.

Check out the photos below;

Portia Gabor slays in a decent long dress

Television personality Portia Gabor celebrated the 2024 Eid Mubarak with a stunning photo of herself in a classy long dress with embroidery.

She styled her look with a beautiful turban and gold stud earrings for the photoshoot.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Portia Gabor's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

lisasilver_p413 stated:

Happy Birthday, Pretty, May God bless you ❤️

Therealamacita stated:

The Most Decent and the most Classy Happy Birthday Queen

d3_ssy stated:

Birthday blessings Portia ❤️

sagat_anita stated:

Happy birthday

Kufeb stated:

Happy glorious birthday Portia

aidahibrahim5 stated:

My name role model

george_arkhurst stated:

Decency at its peak! Always loved her

iam__king__seyram stated:

Happy birthday to her. beauty with brains

iamclifford_ stated:

Do you know one thing I personally love about this lady how she pronounce her name with a smile ❤️. Happy Blessful birthday to you . Age massively ❤️

lorre_dear stated:

Happy birthday

godwin_daterush stated:

Special birthday blessings to you Queen Solomon May this new year bring you all your heart desires my Queen. Enjoy your special day cheers❤

