Portia Gabor: TV3 Presenter Rocks A Stylish Purple Dress To Mark Her Birthday: "She Is Very Humble"
- Ghanaian media personality Portia Gabor is among the famous newscasters celebrating their birthday in April
- The celebrity mother looked classy in a decent dress with mild makeup for her birthday photoshoot
- Some social media users have commented on Portia Gabor's outfit while admiring her flawless beauty
Award-winning media personality Portia Gabor is trending online after her beautiful birthday photos surfaced online.
The eloquent and talented media personality looked gorgeous in a stylish turtle-neck purple dress with three-quarter sleeves.
Portia Gabor wore a frontal lace straight hairstyle that blended with her skin tone as she smiled for the cameras.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
She accessorised her look with simple earrings while showing off her expensive wedding ring in the viral photo.
Check out the photos below;
Portia Gabor slays in a decent long dress
Television personality Portia Gabor celebrated the 2024 Eid Mubarak with a stunning photo of herself in a classy long dress with embroidery.
She styled her look with a beautiful turban and gold stud earrings for the photoshoot.
Check out the photo below;
Some social media users have commented on Portia Gabor's birthday photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
lisasilver_p413 stated:
Happy Birthday, Pretty, May God bless you ❤️
Therealamacita stated:
The Most Decent and the most Classy Happy Birthday Queen
d3_ssy stated:
Birthday blessings Portia ❤️
sagat_anita stated:
Happy birthday
Kufeb stated:
Happy glorious birthday Portia
aidahibrahim5 stated:
My name role model
george_arkhurst stated:
Decency at its peak! Always loved her
iam__king__seyram stated:
Happy birthday to her. beauty with brains
iamclifford_ stated:
Do you know one thing I personally love about this lady how she pronounce her name with a smile ❤️. Happy Blessful birthday to you . Age massively ❤️
Endurance Grand and Afronita trend as they slay in matching sneakers in an old video: "Besties for life"
lorre_dear stated:
Happy birthday
godwin_daterush stated:
Special birthday blessings to you Queen Solomon May this new year bring you all your heart desires my Queen. Enjoy your special day cheers❤
Berla Mundi Looks Magnificent In An Organza Top And Green Glittering Sequin Skirt
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how TV3 anchor Berla Mundi's sparkling dress for her latest picture shoot surprised her admirers.
The happily married woman exuded effortless style With her exquisite haircut and ample makeup. Some social media users praised Berla Mundi's impeccable beauty and sophisticated style.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh