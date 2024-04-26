Ghanaian business founder McDan has sincerely discussed the challenges he encountered during his EMBA studies

He opened up about his underperformance during his EMBA studies during a discussion, where he talked about his academic inadequacies

A video of the businessman, posted on the X account of blogger SIKAOFFICIAL1, prompted diverse reactions

Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley, better known as McDan, has candidly discussed the challenges he faced while studying for his executive master’s.

During a recent conversation, McDan discussed his underperformance while pursuing his Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) studies.

McDan shares details

McDan disclosed that he had over $40 million in his account while struggling with academic inadequacies. The chairman of the McDan Group of Companies highlighted the massive difference between his wealth and academic performance at the time

“I made my first million dollars at 28 and lost it all at 32. And I remember when I was doing my MBA and... doing my MBA, one of the most challenging parts of life.

“You would run to the class, and a professor would look at me and give me Ds and Fs while I had 40 million dollars in my account. Can you imagine, can you do that? That is very difficult, but we call that discipline,” McDan stated.

The businessman, who spoke to a diverse audience, stressed the need for continuous personal development.

Reactions trail video of McDan

The clip about the businessman drew varied reactions from online users. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

@GHCodeMonkey commented:

Show us the way.

@Harmony_973 lamented:

Which type of family God placed some of us in? cuz eeiii.

@abdlwahid_8 commented:

All be motivational speeches, bro.

@KwasiAgyem65658 reacted:

Some parts really interesting. At least he made the million at the age of 28, not the cheddar version of a million pounds at 21. We thank them. They should just show us road.

@kings65838 commented:

Tell us how you made that money in your account while you were failing tests. Whatbyou are saying doesn’t make any sense and there is no motivation in it, Sir.

@SamTee247 indicated:

You listen to him speak, and you see exactly why he got Ds and Fs.

