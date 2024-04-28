The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has warned Ghanaians against travelling along major highways connecting Mali and Niger

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned Ghanaians to avoid travelling along major highways connecting Mali and Niger for security reasons.

In a statement dated April 26, 2024, the ministry disclosed that there have been reports of terrorist harassment of commuters who ply that route, particularly in the Gao and Ansongo Regions of Northern Mali.

Foreign Affairs Ministry warns Ghanaians against travelling along highways linking Mali and Niger.

Ministry assures Ghanaians of safety

reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of Ghanaians amid the recent development.

''The Ministry remains committed to the safety of Ghanaians and will provide updates on the security situation in the region under reference in due course,'' portions of the statement read.

Ministry urges Ghanaians to prioritise their safety

The ministry further encouraged Ghanaians to prioritise their safety when travelling. The statement, posted on X (previously called Twitter), drew reactions from netizens.

However, at the time of this publication, the post had not received any comments from the several online users who had reacted to it.

Read the entire statement below:

