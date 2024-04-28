United Showbiz host MzGee has joined the list of female celebrities rocking short hairstyles

MzGee looked breathtaking in a stylish African print and lace dress as she hosted Fella Makafui on the show

Ghanaian musician MzGee and other stars have commented on MzGee's beautiful dress and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly called MzGee, has turned heads as she channels Nana Ama McBrown's classy hairstyle on the United Showbiz program.

MzGee looked fabulous in a custom-made African print collared dress designed with orange lace to blend with her fabric.

United Showbiz host MzGee slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @iammzgee

The United Showbiz host looked charming in a short hairstyle and heavy makeup that complimented her glamorous look.

MzGee accessorised her look with a round gold earring, a gold bracelet and a wristwatch as she showed off her impressive dance moves in the viral video.

MzGee slays like a Barbie in a peach dress

MzGee looked splendid in a long-sleeve lace dress to celebrate her birthday in grand style. She wore an expensive frontal lace curly hairstyle and classy earrings to complete her look.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has commented on Felicia Osei's dance moves

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

osei__felicia stated:

Hurraaay is it dance moves I’m seeing?

kobbyidun08 stated:

madam, you are looking good, but try and lift the show up your, the is loosing it relevance

Mzbeldaily stated:

Cutie

coach_oforiwaa stated:

Mźgee dey give me insipiration each time I see her....

nateki_couture stated:

You are looking awesome

Ohemaablizzy stated:

Ahuof3 dua ❤️❤️

madinatu_seidu stated:

Yieeeee you look good ❤️

richaunty_godslove88 stated:

Mamavi, I need this dress

Qhwekuromanphada stated:

God’s own person, Mzgee

abenabarca10 stated:

Looking awesome ❤️

akissjay_1 stated:

Looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

bettyblackkoranteng stated:

Obaaa papabi

akosuasarpong33 stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ Beautiful

Abynaanima stated:

Hotter than fire

awoefa5999 stated:

big hug mama

Veraboateng.50552 stated:

Our beautiful host

MzGee: TV Presenter Defies All Odds As She Slays In A Black Two-Piece Outfit To Host United Showbiz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee, a gifted media personality and style icon.

The multi-talented media personality astounded her followers as she hosted her show in an all-black ensemble.

Several people on social media have praised the style influencer for always dressing in a way that fits her personality.

