MzGee: United Showbiz Host Slays In An Elegant Short Hairstyle Like McBrown: Felicia Osei Reacts
- United Showbiz host MzGee has joined the list of female celebrities rocking short hairstyles
- MzGee looked breathtaking in a stylish African print and lace dress as she hosted Fella Makafui on the show
- Ghanaian musician MzGee and other stars have commented on MzGee's beautiful dress and hairstyle
Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, popularly called MzGee, has turned heads as she channels Nana Ama McBrown's classy hairstyle on the United Showbiz program.
MzGee looked fabulous in a custom-made African print collared dress designed with orange lace to blend with her fabric.
The United Showbiz host looked charming in a short hairstyle and heavy makeup that complimented her glamorous look.
MzGee accessorised her look with a round gold earring, a gold bracelet and a wristwatch as she showed off her impressive dance moves in the viral video.
Watch the video below;
MzGee slays like a Barbie in a peach dress
MzGee looked splendid in a long-sleeve lace dress to celebrate her birthday in grand style. She wore an expensive frontal lace curly hairstyle and classy earrings to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei has commented on Felicia Osei's dance moves
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
osei__felicia stated:
Hurraaay is it dance moves I’m seeing?
kobbyidun08 stated:
madam, you are looking good, but try and lift the show up your, the is loosing it relevance
Mzbeldaily stated:
Cutie
coach_oforiwaa stated:
Mźgee dey give me insipiration each time I see her....
nateki_couture stated:
You are looking awesome
Ohemaablizzy stated:
Ahuof3 dua ❤️❤️
madinatu_seidu stated:
Yieeeee you look good ❤️
richaunty_godslove88 stated:
Mamavi, I need this dress
Qhwekuromanphada stated:
God’s own person, Mzgee
abenabarca10 stated:
Looking awesome ❤️
akissjay_1 stated:
Looking beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
bettyblackkoranteng stated:
Obaaa papabi
akosuasarpong33 stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️ Beautiful
Abynaanima stated:
Hotter than fire
awoefa5999 stated:
big hug mama
Veraboateng.50552 stated:
Our beautiful host
