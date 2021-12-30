Jeffrey Sprecher is an American businessman. He is the CEO of the Intercontinental Stock Exchange (ICE) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the New York Stock Exchange. He is also the husband of US Senator, Kelly Lynn Loeffler.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jeffrey Sprecher, President and Founder, CEO, ICE (Inter-Continental Exchange), photographed in Paris. Photo: Stephane Grangier

Source: Getty Images

Jeffrey Sprecher began his career as an employee at Trane Technologies. Later, he acquired the Continental Power Exchange, which was the basis for the Intercontinental Exchange.

Since then, he has become president of the New York Stock Exchange. Together with his wife, he has gained global recognition for selling millions of dollars worth of stocks.

Jeffrey Sprecher's profile summary

Full name: Jeffrey Craig Sprecher

Jeffrey Craig Sprecher Nickname: Jeffrey Sprecher

Jeffrey Sprecher Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 23rd February 1955

: 23rd February 1955 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Madison, Wisconsin, US

Madison, Wisconsin, US Age: 66 years old (as of 2022)

66 years old (as of 2022) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Weight : 83 kg

: 83 kg Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father : Peter Sprecher

: Peter Sprecher Mother: Phyllis Willingham

Phyllis Willingham Siblings: Karen and Jill Sprecher

Karen and Jill Sprecher Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse: Kelly Lynn Loeffler

Kelly Lynn Loeffler Education : James Madison Memorial High School, Pepperdine University, University of Wisconsin-Madison

: James Madison Memorial High School, Pepperdine University, University of Wisconsin-Madison Profession : Chairman and CEO, Intercontinental Exchange, Chairman, New York Stock Exchange

: Chairman and CEO, Intercontinental Exchange, Chairman, New York Stock Exchange Net worth: $1 billion

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jeffrey Sprecher's biography

Jeffrey C Sprecher was born on 23rd February 1955 in Madison, Wisconsin, in the United States. He is 66 years old as of 2021. His parents are Peter Sprecher (father) and Phyllis Willingham (mother).

Craig's father is an insurance broker, while his mother is a medical technologist. He has two sisters, Karen and Jill Sprecher, who are in the film making industry. After his elementary education, Jeff joined James Madison Memorial High School and was initiated to the Wisconsin Alpha Chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

After his high school graduation, he joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He graduated in 1978 with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering. Later, he enrolled at Pepperdine University and graduated in 1984 with a Master of Business Administration.

Career

Jeffrey Sprecher addressing people. Photo: @JeffreySprecher

Source: Twitter

Jeff Sprecher started his career by working at Trane Company, where he first met William Prentice, who was working as a power plant developer. William offered him a job at Western Power Group in 1983. He acquired the necessary skills, expertise and the idea of establishing his own company while serving at Western Power Group.

In 1996, Sprecher bought the Continental Power Exchange in Atlanta from MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company. He purchased it for $1 plus the assumption of debt, which became the foundation for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

The renaming from Continental Power Exchange to Intercontinental Exchange took place in 2000. He founded ICE with seven bank and oil companies as partners. Those partners included:

BP

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Total

Shell

Deutsche Bank

Societe Generale

While establishing Intercontinental Exchange, Jeff's main goal was to harness the nascent World Wide Web to build an online exchange for natural gas trading. His vision was to create a platform where different energy traders across the globe could buy and sell energy commodities online like the stock market.

Eventually, his goal evolved into owning many commodity exchanges, from oil to gas to regular stocks. Later, Enron began its own competing electricity trading platform, which dominated the market. Enron's market model was to buy from every seller and sell to every buyer. Unfortunately, Enron collapsed into bankruptcy in the wake of a massive bankruptcy scandal.

From 2001, Intercontinental Exchange became a merger and acquisition machine with dozens of large and small exchanges. ICE exchanged specializes in everything from oil and gas to financials and agriculture.

The company went public in 2005, and after the first day of trading, his 4.5% stake was estimated to be worth $10 million. As of 2021, the company owns and operates 12 regulated exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange.

ICE also owns six clearing houses and the cloud-based mortgage finance platform Ellie Mae. Its other acquisitions include:

International Petroleum Exchange in 2001

New York Board of Trade in 2006

Creditex in 2008

The Clearing Corporation in 2009

Climate Exchange in 2010

NYSE Euronext in 2013

Singapore Mercantile Exchange in November 2013

SuperDerivatives in 2014

Interactive Data Corporation in 2015

Who is Jeffrey Sprecher's wife?

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., her husband Jeffrey Sprecher participate in Loefflers swear-in reenactment for the cameras in the Capitol. Photo: Bill Clark

Source: Getty Images

Jeff is married to Kelly Lynn Loeffler. She is an American businesswoman and politician. In 2002, she was hired by ICE and later rose through the ranks of ICE to become head of marketing, communications and investor relations.

Kelly served as a United States senator for Georgia from 2020 to 2021. She is a former co-owner of the Atlanta Dream of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Jeff and Kelly started a few months after her employment at the Intercontinental Exchange Company. Later, they exchanged their wedding vows in 2004. Jeffrey Sprecher's first wife, Kelly Loeffler, is his only wife, and he has married once.

Jeffrey Sprecher's net worth and properties

Jeff has an estimated net worth of $1 billion as of 2021. He has accumulated such a significant sum of money from his successful career as the New York Stock Exchange chairman owned by Intercontinental Exchange.

Together with his wife, Jeff paid $10.5 million for a 15,000 square-foot mansion in Atlanta's Tuxedo Park neighbourhood where the couple currently resides. They also own at least three homes in Florida, a Chicago condo and a beach house in Georgia that cost $4.3 million.

Jeffrey Sprecher's fast facts

Below are quick facts about the American billionaire. They include:

Who is Jeff Sprecher? He is an American businessman, entrepreneur and celebrity husband. How old is Jeff Sprecher? He is 66 years old as of 2021. He was born on 23rd February 1955 in Madison, Wisconsin, US. Who is Jeff Sprecher's wife? His wife is an American businesswoman and politician. She served as a United States senator for Georgia from 2020 to 2021. Where did Jeff Sprecher study? He studied at James Madison Memorial High School, Pepperdine University, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Does Jeff Sprecher have any children? It is not known whether the couple has any children or not. How much is Sprecher worth? He has an estimated net worth of $1 billion as of 2021. What does Jeff Sprecher do for a living? He is the CEO of the Intercontinental Stock Exchange and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the New York Stock Exchange. Where does Jeff Sprecher live? The CEO currently lives in Tuxedo Park, Atlanta, in a $10 million, 15,000 square foot estate named Descante together with his wife, Kelly.

Jeff Sprecher rose from a humble background to be one of the wealthiest people in the United States. His life is an inspiration to other young and upcoming entrepreneurs who want to make it in the business world.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Annie Potts' age, education, net worth, movies, and TV shows. Anne Hampton "Annie" Potts (born October 28, 1952) is an American television and film actress.

In the 1980s, she had prominent supporting roles in several popular movies such as Pretty in Pink, and Jumpin' Jack Flash, as well as a leading role on the CBS sitcom Designing Women.

Source: YEN.com.gh