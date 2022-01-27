What is Marques Brownlee's net worth? Is the American YouTuber a millionaire?
Information is now easily accessible due to technological advancements and the internet. If you're looking for product recommendations or reviews, you can easily find them online. The number of content creators has increased due to the increased demand for information. For example, Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) is a YouTuber with a sizable following. But how much does he make from his online career? Keep on reading to find out everything you need to know about Marques Brownlee's net worth.
Who is Marques Brownlee? He is a popular content creator and YouTuber who runs the YouTube channels MKBHD, Retro Tech, and The Waveform podcast. In addition, he reviews gadgets and offers commentary on the tech industry.
Profile summary
- Full name: Marques Keith Brownlee
- Nickname: MKBHD
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3 December 1993
- Age: 28 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Maplewood, New Jersey, United States
- Current residence: Hoboken, New Jersey, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African American
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'2"
- Height in centimetres: 190
- Weight in pounds: 187
- Weight in kilograms: 85
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Mother: Jeaniene Brownlee
- Father: Marlon Brownlee
- Siblings: One (Simeone Brownlee)
- Relationship status: Single
- School: Columbia High School
- College: Stevans Institute of Technology
- Profession: YouTuber
- Net worth: $4 million
- Instagram: @mkbhd
- MKBHD's Twitter: @MKBHD
- YouTube: Marques Brownlee
What is Marques Brownlee's net worth?
Is Marques Brownlee a millionaire? According to Celebrity Net Worth, MKBHD's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $4 million. His sources of income include content creation and streaming through various channels.
How much does Marques Brownlee make?
Marques is estimated to earn between $2.06 and $2.58 million per year from his online business activities. On average, that works out to about $2.32 million per year, or $193K per month.
Below is a breakdown of his income streams.
1. YouTube ad revenue
Marques Brownlee has a large number of subscribers on his YouTube channel. As a member of YouTube's Partner program, he earns money through Google AdSense. In addition, views and a variable ad rate determine how much money is earned. However, these are not fixed values that arrive every month.
In 2018, Brownlee accidentally revealed his ad rate in a video. The revelation showed that he was making around $1.86 per 1,000 views.
2. Podcast ad revenue (via Spotify)
Marques Brownlee's podcast, Waveform: The MKBHD's Podcast, is available on Spotify and Google Podcasts. It's a tech podcast for gadget fans. According to WhatsTheirNetWorth, MKBHD earns $2.9 to $3.4 million from this podcast channel.
3. Affiliate income (Amazon, Kit. co, etc.)
Brownlee generates additional revenue through affiliate marketing. By including links to products in the descriptions of his videos, he earns a small commission each time a product is purchased through his link.
4. Brand deals (Google, Tesla, D Brand, etc.)
The YouTuber works with Google, D Brand, Nike, Apple, and Tesla. Given the statistics of his YouTube channel, brand arrangements bring in a lot of money. WME, Brownlee's agency, assists him in forming collaborations by drafting contracts and negotiating agreements.
5. Video sponsors (D Brand, GoPro, B&H, etc.)
The streamer also collaborates with video sponsors that pay his channel for a specific video.
6. MKBHD Merch (available via Cotton Bureau shop)
The businessman has his clothing line, which he launched in 2018. The collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, enamel pins, stickers, and notebooks. He has teamed up with Cotton Bureau to bring his line to the masses.
What phone does MKBHD use?
According to a YouTube video titled My Everyday Tech: 2022, MKBHD uses iPhone 13 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro.
Marques Brownlee's net worth has piqued the interest of fans who have witnessed his rise and success. However, the path to success has not been easy for the streamer. Nevertheless, MKBHD is living proof that perseverance and hard work pay off in the end.
