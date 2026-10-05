Acting Rent Control Commissioner Frederick Opoku called out University of Ghana authorities in a video shared on X on October 4, 2026

Opoku accused the university of raising hostel fees for the 2026/2027 academic year without seeking approval from the Rent Control Department

The commissioner warned that Rent Control could take legal action to stop the fee increment if the university failed to follow due process

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Acting Rent Control Commissioner Frederick Opoku has issued a stern warning to the University of Ghana, threatening legal action over what he described as an unlawful increase in hostel fees for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Ghana’s Rent Control Commissioner Frederick Opoku warns the University of Ghana of legal action over unapproved 2026/2027 hostel fee increases amid dispute. Image credit: 1957 News, UG

Source: UGC

In a video that circulated on X on October 4, 2026, Opoku directed his frustration squarely at the university's leadership, including the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor, saying the fee hike was carried out without the required approval from the Rent Control Department, despite a prior warning from his office.

Frederick Opoku challenges University's authority

The commissioner made clear that his department would not stand by while institutions bypassed the law.

He acknowledged that hostels are not prohibited from reviewing their fees.

Still, he insisted that any increase must follow a formal application process that allows his office to assess maintenance standards, added value, and other relevant criteria.

"The Rent Control will challenge this. We cannot allow such illegality. The law is clear: if the hostel wants to increase, nothing stops them, but they must make an application for us to come and assess and understand the criteria and the maintenance culture, and what they added and what they did not add," he said.

Opoku also pushed back against what he perceived as a dismissive attitude from the university's board, suggesting that decision-makers assumed students lacked the power to hold them accountable.

"Because you think the students are weak, you think you can go and sit at your board meeting and take decisions, and no one can talk in this country," he said, adding that Rent Control would go to court to obtain an injunction if necessary.

The X post below has the video from the Rent Control boss.

Students' petition prompts Rent Control's response

Opoku confirmed that students had submitted a petition to his office regarding the matter, and he pledged that the department would act on it.

"Students, thank you very much for the petitioning. We have taken notice. We cannot sit down for such illegality to be perpetrated," he said.

The comments drew widespread reactions on social media, with many users rallying behind the commissioner's stance.

@richboat96 said:

"I strongly support this man. Too many people remain unbothered simply because the problem hasn't reached their doorstep yet. Why would UG take this step when they know full well that students are already struggling badly with accommodation? Guys… serious things are happening!"

@qwesithephotoo wrote:

"The student should rally with this man."

@AbeikuArthur_ said:

"The challenge has more to do with demand and supply than regulation."

@Albertkwajah2 wrote:

"Education is already expensive. Accommodation should not become another barrier that pushes students out of university. If hostel fees are being increased, students deserve transparency: Why the increase? Who approved it? What justifies it? Protect the students. ASTIWELL."

@Caprison_Is_Fam commented:

"#UGMustStop Rent control should go to Bani Hostel. Owned by Nigerians, very poor service, and they have already increased the price and have collected a lot of money already."

@EnamKwame81073 added:

"His Excellency @JDMahama, I believe in you. Kindly intervene and rebuke the chancellor and those found guilty. Thank you."

The Rent Control Department visits the Vikings hostel on the University of Ghana campus to engage the management. Photo credit: @univofgh

Source: Facebook

Rent Control fumes at owners of Vikings Hostel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Frederick Opoku, the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, and his team visited Vikings Hostel at the University of Ghana, Legon and tried to meet the owners.

The Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department was unhappy with the hostel owners since they failed to show up for the meeting.

In a video, Frederick Opoku said they received a petition from the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) about the increase in hostel fees in the university.

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Source: YEN.com.gh