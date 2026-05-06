Frederick Opoku, the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, is unhappy with the owners of the Vikings Hostel

The management of Vikings Hostel evaded the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department's request for a meeting during the impromptu visit

The Acting Commissioner visited some hostels on the University of Ghana campus after students called on them to probe the high accommodation fees

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Frederick Opoku, the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department, and his team visited Viking Hostel on the University of Ghana, Legon and tried to meet the owners.

The Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department was unhappy with the hostel owners since they failed to show up for the meeting.

The Rent Control Department visits the Vikings hostel on the University of Ghana campus to engage the management. Photo credit: @univofgh

Source: Facebook

In a video, Frederick Opoku said they received a petition from the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) about the increase in hostel fees in the university.

He indicated that they needed to know the method used to price the rooms, pointing out that students are being charged GH¢10,000 per person for a shared room for two.

They had been to other hostels before getting to the Vikings Hostel.

However, management of the Vikings Hostel evaded the Acting Commissioner of the Rent Control Department's request for a meeting during the impromptu visit.

Frederick Opoku said they will follow up with the hostel authorities through the Ministry of Education and the University.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to hostel charges at the university

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @the1957news on Facebook. Read them below:

Graceborn Papa Qwacy Ray said:

"Closing down hostels won't solve the problem. The rent market is simply a demand and supply situation. The government should build more affordable accommodation, and private businessmen would not find it motivating to charge 'exorbitant' fees."

Eric Adjei Barnie White wrote:

"School hostels on campuses take 4 in a room. When you sum the amount they pay, it's more than 10,000."

Samuel G said:

"Please go inspect the Hostels in the Abeka Lapaz enclave around the Ghana Communication Technology University - GCTU. It’s a mess! The facilities are like a pigsty, and they are just taking money without providing decent accommodation and sanitation. It’s a real mess."

Heidy Abambora wrote:

"I'm happy the rent control is embarking on this exercise. The Legon Uni hostels are overcharging the students. Secondly, students pay for rent for the whole year, and they are not supposed to leave their belongings in their rooms when they are going on vacation for only two weeks. Imagine you are from Bolga or Navrongo."

Richmond Boateng said:

"One institution I support so much and want to see operate effectively."

Archibald Nii-Motei Addo wrote:

"Small, small, we shall get there. These are some of the things that build a country 👏."

Edward Niinoi Agbeshie said:

"Saw this man at the Rent Control office this morning, and I must say he really impressed me with the short education he gave clients before embarking on this exercise."

Source: YEN.com.gh