The UK has unveiled a fresh immigration development that could affect refugees seeking to enter Britain

The new plans introduce a different approach amid the government's wider efforts to tackle irregular migration

More details have emerged about what the proposed changes could mean for those hoping to move to the UK

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The UK Labour government is pressing ahead with plans to open new legal pathways for refugees seeking entry into Britain, with the policy unveiled during the party's annual conference on September 28, 2026.

The proposed routes are expected to include avenues tied to study, work and community sponsorship schemes, offering asylum seekers structured and regulated ways to enter the country.

UK government fast-tracks new legal pathways for refugees into Britain. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Labour has framed the move as a humane complement to its wider clampdown on irregular crossings, arguing that providing legitimate entry options can reduce dangerous and unauthorised Channel crossings.

Kevin Craig defends labour's refugee policy

Political adviser and Labour conference delegate Kevin Craig appeared live on GB News to speak to the announcement.

"A good addition, bringing a compassionate avenue for people, giving them a legitimate way to get here to make a claim alongside Labour's very hard crackdown thus far," he described.

Craig, who said he would be voting on the conference floor as a delegate, pushed back on suggestions that the Home Secretary was facing significant internal party resistance.

"I've actually found conference to be quite united behind her in discussions yesterday and late last night," he told the GB News anchors.

He also addressed criticism that the conference had so far delivered little substance, branding the "vibes conference" label unfair.

"It's not vibes, and you're going to see a lot of detail tomorrow," he said, pointing to Burnham's keynote speech as the moment when concrete policy commitments would be laid out.

Social care funding question hangs over conference

Alongside the refugee announcement, Labour's proposed overhaul of the social care system dominated conference discussion.

Craig acknowledged that funding the reforms, which could require at least £20 billion in initial investment, remains a significant challenge for the government.

He argued that Burnham had deliberately chosen to take two to three years to build a proper plan, rather than rush into announcements that could backfire politically.

"I don't want Labour to get ambushed like Theresa May did when she tried to do something and bounced it on the electorate in a short election campaign," Craig said.

He expressed hope that the issue could eventually attract cross-party support, noting that voters across the political spectrum want to see the care system fixed.

A Chancellor's speech and a dedicated business day featuring figures from across British industry were also scheduled for the same day, with the conference set to run through Burnham's address and into a subsequent budget announcement.

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UK releases people exempt from deportation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had released updated caseworker guidelines outlining who was protected from standard deportation proceedings.

Three specific groups had received statutory protection under the Immigration Act 1971 and the UK Borders Act 2007.

The guidelines also set out the criminal thresholds that triggered deportation for foreign nationals who were not covered by the exemptions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh