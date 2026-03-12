A level 300 student of the University of Ghana has appealed to authorities to address the rising cost of hostel accommodation on campus

According to the student, the current hostel fees are excessively high and beyond the reach of the average student from a modest background

The student further expressed concern that the current pricing of hostels appears to favour students from wealthier social backgrounds

A level 300 student of the University of Ghana, Legon, has appealed to the leadership of the country and the school’s management to urgently address the rising cost of hostel accommodation available to students on campus.

According to the student, the cost of hostel facilities has become excessively high and appears to be beyond the reach of the average student from a modest background.

A level 300 student of the University of Ghana calls for urgent intervention over rising hostel fees on campus. Photo credit: KayMedia/TikTok, University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

She explained that hostel fees continue to increase almost every year, yet the facilities in many of the hostels remain unchanged and, in some cases, overused due to the high demand for limited spaces.

The student further noted that the situation places a significant financial burden on both students and their parents, many of whom already struggle to meet other academic expenses.

She also expressed concern that the pricing of hostel facilities gives the impression that such accommodations are designed to favour students from wealthier social backgrounds, leaving those from less privileged homes to struggle in search of alternative housing.

As a result, she appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene and help find a lasting solution to what she described as a growing problem affecting the campus life of many students.

Her remarks highlight the longstanding challenge of limited and expensive residential facilities at the University of Ghana, where the few available hostel spaces are often considered unaffordable for students from humble backgrounds.

Watch the TikTok video below

UG Graduate Praises Online Lecture System

A fresh graduate of the University of Ghana, Ibrahim Aziz, has described the introduction of the university’s online lecture system as one of the most impressive educational interventions during his time on campus.

Concerns continue to grow over the high cost of hostel accommodation at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview about his most memorable moments as a student, Aziz indicated that the system offered significant flexibility, enabling students to balance academic work with employment and other social responsibilities.

According to him, he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, a programme he described as highly demanding and requiring strong commitment to academic work.

He explained that combining such a rigorous course with social life and other obligations was not an easy task.

However, he noted that the online lecture arrangement made it easier for him to manage both his studies and personal responsibilities effectively.

Aziz further stated that studying Computer Science was intensive, but the fact that most lectures were conducted online reduced pressure on students.

He added that even examinations were largely administered virtually, which contributed to a more flexible learning experience.

He concluded that the innovation significantly improved his academic journey and made his time at the university more manageable.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens react to high cost of campus hostels

Scores of netizens have reacted to reports of the high cost of hostel facilities on the University of Ghana campus. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Obaa Yaa commented:

"I paid 18,000 for two in a room for my twins at KNUST. They have been in the private hostel for 4 years frist I was paying 14,000, not 18,000."

Lydia Bonney said:

"My daughter schools at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, and I am paying so much for hostel accommodation."

Freedom Guitar noted:

"Your parents are at home watching your video, but they are confused with the 'K' you’re talking about, so break it down and make it simple for everybody to understand."

Woman shares vital tips with university freshers

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young woman advised newly admitted university students to look beyond academic grades in their pursuit of success.

She advised new students not to deviate from the values their parents had instilled in them, and said that their independence needed to be tempered by stricter discipline.

Source: YEN.com.gh