Sacked NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah responded on Facebook following reports of his removal from office

Ankrah's dismissal comes amid an alleged 2026 World Cup visa scheme in which over US$600,000 was reportedly collected from applicants

The NSA has denied authorising the scheme, while a police investigation into the allegations remains ongoing

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has broken his silence following reports of his dismissal as Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), calling for calm in a brief message posted to Facebook.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah sends a 25-word message to President John Mahama after his dismissal as NSA Director-General. Photo credit: King Yaw Ampofo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah reacts after NSA dismissal

The renowned sports journalist was reportedly removed from his position on October 1 in connection with controversy over an alleged 2026 FIFA World Cup visa facilitation scheme.

His post, however, made no direct reference to the allegations or to the circumstances of his departure.

Rather than addressing the substance of the claims against him, Ankrah chose to express confidence in the presidency and urge the public to remain composed.

"The President is always right. There is no cause for alarm. Time will always tell. Let's remain calm and keep pushing for the RESET," he wrote on Facebook.

The brief statement offered no further clarification on his exit from the Authority or on what steps, if any, he intends to take next.

The alleged visa investigation linked to Yaw Ampofo

Yaw’s dismissal comes amid controversy surrounding a visa facilitation arrangement linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The arrangement reportedly generated more than US$600,000, with some individuals allegedly paying as much as US$8,000 each for the service.

The allegations prompted a police investigation. The NSA has publicly denied both authorising the scheme and collecting money through any such arrangement.

It is important to note that the allegations, as they stand, do not establish criminal liability against Ankrah or any other individual involved.

His departure represents a significant shift in leadership at the NSA, the body responsible for overseeing sports infrastructure and facilities across Ghana.

He has been replaced by Prof. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), according to Muftawu Nabila.

The police investigation into the alleged scheme remains ongoing, and the transition in leadership at the Authority is expected to draw continued public scrutiny in the weeks ahead.

Powder Man responds to visa fraud allegations

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, popularly known as Powder Man, responded to visa and travel fraud allegations on social media.

He said he voluntarily reported to the police and insisted that the money was given to agents rather than kept by him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh